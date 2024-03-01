Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Feb. 25-March 2, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Feb. 25-March 2, 2024.
- Teka Fish: Arrested for alleged child abuse - intentionally cause harm (cruelty toward child), battery/assault and disorderly conduct in Brown County, Wisconsin on Sunday, February 25, 2024.read more
- Andrew Gibson: Arrested for alleged sex/violent offender - failure to register in Allen County, Indiana on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.read more
- Tracy Lawson: Arrested for alleged attempted aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery in Miami-Dade County, Florida on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.read more
- Jennifer Stoops: Arrested for alleged domestic assault - 3rd degree in Greene County, Missouri on Monday, February 26, 2024.read more
- Jose Perez-Alamazan: Arrested for alleged child neglect in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Monday, February 26, 2024.read more
- Keysha McDowell: Arrested for alleged battery - law enforcement officer (contact) in Johnson County, Kansas on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.read more
- Donald Pruitt: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance (felony) and criminal trespass in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.read more
- Angela Schweitzer: Arrested on three counts of alleged aggravated arson, three counts of aggravated menacing, assault and drug abuse in Hamilton County, Ohio on Thursday, February 29, 2024.read more
- Alyssa Kennedy: Arrested for alleged assault and offense against public order in Maricopa County, Arizona on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.read more
- Rodney Gardner: Arrested for alleged battery (causing rude physical contact), misdemeanor theft (value less than $1,000) and four counts of KCK warrant in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Thursday, February 29, 2024.read more
- Sady Holicer: Arrested for alleged violation of a protection order in Saline County, Arkansas on Monday, February 26, 2024.read more
- Shanda Berry: Arrested for allegedly tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, possession of controlled substance (except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid) and three counts of driving while revoked/suspended in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.read more
