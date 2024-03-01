Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    12 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Feb. 25-March 2, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Feb. 25-March 2, 2024.

    Start Slideshow
  • A mugshot of Teka Fish
    Teka Fish: Arrested for alleged child abuse - intentionally cause harm (cruelty toward child), battery/assault and disorderly conduct in Brown County, Wisconsin on Sunday, February 25, 2024.
    read more
    Brown County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Andrew Gibson
    Andrew Gibson: Arrested for alleged sex/violent offender - failure to register in Allen County, Indiana on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
    read more
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Tracy Lawson
    Tracy Lawson: Arrested for alleged attempted aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery in Miami-Dade County, Florida on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
    read more
    Miami Police Department
  • A mugshot of Jennifer Stoops
    Jennifer Stoops: Arrested for alleged domestic assault - 3rd degree in Greene County, Missouri on Monday, February 26, 2024.
    read more
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jose Perez-Alamazan
    Jose Perez-Alamazan: Arrested for alleged child neglect in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Monday, February 26, 2024.
    read more
    Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Keysha McDowell
    Keysha McDowell: Arrested for alleged battery - law enforcement officer (contact) in Johnson County, Kansas on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
    read more
    Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Donald Pruitt
    Donald Pruitt: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance (felony) and criminal trespass in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
    read more
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Angela Schweitzer
    Angela Schweitzer: Arrested on three counts of alleged aggravated arson, three counts of aggravated menacing, assault and drug abuse in Hamilton County, Ohio on Thursday, February 29, 2024.
    read more
    Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Alyssa Kennedy
    Alyssa Kennedy: Arrested for alleged assault and offense against public order in Maricopa County, Arizona on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.
    read more
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Rodney Gardner
    Rodney Gardner: Arrested for alleged battery (causing rude physical contact), misdemeanor theft (value less than $1,000) and four counts of KCK warrant in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Thursday, February 29, 2024.
    read more
    Wyandotte County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Sady Holicer
    Sady Holicer: Arrested for alleged violation of a protection order in Saline County, Arkansas on Monday, February 26, 2024.
    read more
    Saline County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Shanda Berry
    Shanda Berry: Arrested for allegedly tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, possession of controlled substance (except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid) and three counts of driving while revoked/suspended in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
    read more
    Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office
  • Published
    12 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Feb. 25-March 2, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Feb. 25-March 2, 2024.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Mugshots of the week: Feb. 25-March 2, 2024
  • A mugshot of Teka Fish
  • A mugshot of Andrew Gibson
  • A mugshot of Tracy Lawson
  • A mugshot of Jennifer Stoops
  • A mugshot of Jose Perez-Alamazan
  • A mugshot of Keysha McDowell
  • A mugshot of Donald Pruitt
  • A mugshot of Angela Schweitzer
  • A mugshot of Alyssa Kennedy
  • A mugshot of Rodney Gardner
  • A mugshot of Sady Holicer
  • A mugshot of Shanda Berry
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 12