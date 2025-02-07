Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Feb. 2-8, 2025
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Feb. 2-8, 2025.
- Jennifer Stewart: Arrested for alleged felony controlled substance violation in Polk County, Iowa on Friday, February 7, 2025.read more
- Tyler Collins: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation in Allen County, Indiana on Sunday, February 2, 2025.read more
- Richard Ramsey: Arrested for alleged sex abuse of a child (less than 12) in Etowah County, Alabama on Thursday, February 6, 2025.read more
- Trinity Arias: Arrested for alleged felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia - possession with intent to use in Ada County, Idaho on Thursday, February 6, 2025.read more
- Jeremy Whittaker: Arrested for alleged weapon on school property, trespassing and resisting arrest in Howard County, Indiana on Thursday, February 6, 2025.read more
- Marcus Jack: Arrested for alleged murder, assault and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.read more
- Amber McMurray: Arrested for alleged sexual indecency with a child in Greene County, Arkansas on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.read more
- Billy Fitts: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, possession of marijuana/hashish and possession of paraphernalia in Allen County, Indiana on Friday, February 7, 2025.read more
- Jacob Kirkland: Arrested for alleged burglary - non-residence and theft of property in Etowah County, Alabama on Thursday, February 6, 2025.read more
