Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    9 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Feb. 2-8, 2025

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Feb. 2-8, 2025.

    Start Slideshow
  • A mugshot of Jennifer Stewart
    Jennifer Stewart: Arrested for alleged felony controlled substance violation in Polk County, Iowa on Friday, February 7, 2025.
    read more
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Tyler Collins
    Tyler Collins: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation in Allen County, Indiana on Sunday, February 2, 2025.
    read more
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Richard Ramsey
    Richard Ramsey: Arrested for alleged sex abuse of a child (less than 12) in Etowah County, Alabama on Thursday, February 6, 2025.
    read more
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Trinity Arias
    Trinity Arias: Arrested for alleged felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia - possession with intent to use in Ada County, Idaho on Thursday, February 6, 2025.
    read more
    Ada County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jeremy Whittaker
    Jeremy Whittaker: Arrested for alleged weapon on school property, trespassing and resisting arrest in Howard County, Indiana on Thursday, February 6, 2025.
    read more
    Howard County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Marcus Jack
    Marcus Jack: Arrested for alleged murder, assault and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.
    read more
    Harris County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Amber McMurray
    Amber McMurray: Arrested for alleged sexual indecency with a child in Greene County, Arkansas on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.
    read more
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Billy Fitts
    Billy Fitts: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, possession of marijuana/hashish and possession of paraphernalia in Allen County, Indiana on Friday, February 7, 2025.
    read more
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jacob Kirkland
    Jacob Kirkland: Arrested for alleged burglary - non-residence and theft of property in Etowah County, Alabama on Thursday, February 6, 2025.
    read more
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • Published
    9 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Feb. 2-8, 2025

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Feb. 2-8, 2025.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Mugshots of the week: Feb. 2-8, 2025
  • A mugshot of Jennifer Stewart
  • A mugshot of Tyler Collins
  • A mugshot of Richard Ramsey
  • A mugshot of Trinity Arias
  • A mugshot of Jeremy Whittaker
  • A mugshot of Marcus Jack
  • A mugshot of Amber McMurray
  • A mugshot of Billy Fitts
  • A mugshot of Jacob Kirkland
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 9