  Published
    9 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Feb. 16-22, 2025

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Feb. 16-22, 2025.

  • A mugshot of Melissa Montoya
    Melissa Montoya: Arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, February 20, 2025.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Joshua Langley
    Joshua Langley: Arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. 
    Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Erika Hart
    Erika Hart: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession/use of a legend drug/precursor without authorized prescription/drug order and use/possession of drug paraphernalia in Ada County, Idaho on Thursday, February 20, 2025.
    Ada County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jhamiel Joseph
    Jhamiel Joseph: Arrested for alleged first-degree premeditated murder, speeding and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license in Seminole County, Florida on Monday, February 17, 2025.
    Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Shawn Dehaven
    Shawn Dehaven: Arrested for alleged abandonment or neglect of a vertebrate animal in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Nicole Boren
    Nicole Boren: Arrested for alleged driving under the influence in Ada County, Idaho on Sunday, February 16, 2025.
    Ada County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Adrian Prevatt
    Adrian Prevatt: Arrested for alleged resisting/evading/obstructing arrest, three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, February 20, 2025.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Harley Cooley
    Harley Cooley: Arrested for alleged child exploitation, child sexual trafficking and promotion of human sexual trafficking  in Allen County, Indiana on Thursday, February 20, 2025.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Kenneth McMillen
    Kenneth McMillen: Arrested for alleged third-degree assault on family/household member, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations in Greene County, Arkansas on Friday, February 21, 2025.
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
