Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Mugshots of the week: Feb. 11-17, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Feb. 11-17, 2024.
- Jakiela Mobley: Arrested for alleged battery - touch or strike in Marion County, Florida on Monday, February 12, 2024.read more
- Matthew Cordova: Arrested for alleged conspiracy to commit a felony, five counts of criminal damage to property, two counts of criminal damage to property (over $1000) and criminal trespass in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Monday, February 12, 2024.read more
- Maha Musmar: Arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and evading arrest with vehicle in Dallas County, Texas on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.read more
- Courdarion Craft: Arrested for alleged first degree murder, carjacking, two counts of aggravated child abuse, especially aggravated robbery, intentionally evading arrest in auto and evading arrest in Shelby County, Tennessee on Monday, February 12, 2024.read more
- Crissie Peak: Arrested for allegedly resisting public officer and two counts of failure to appear on misdemeanor in Randolph County, North Carolina on Sunday, February 11, 2024.read more
- Travis Begay: Arrested for two counts of alleged theft and one court of liquor violation in Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.read more
- Melissa Williamson: Arrested for alleged possession of meth in Scott County, Indiana on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.read more
- Christian Henry: Arrested for allegedly concealing identity, restricting or obstruction, all other traffic violations and probation violation in Doña Ana County, New Mexico on Thursday, February 15, 2024.read more
- Tiffany Bell: Arrested for alleged resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief (2nd degree), enters/remains in/on premises and alias writ of arrest in Etowah County, Alabama on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.read more
- Joshua Ramos-Hernandez: Arrested for alleged delivery of synthetic cannabinoids, battery - touch or strike, obstruct without violence and under with communication info to law enforcement officer/judge - felony in Manatee County, Florida on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.read more
Mugshots of the week: Feb. 11-17, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Feb. 11-17, 2024.
Move Forward
- Mugshots of the week: Feb. 11-17, 2024