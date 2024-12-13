Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Dec. 8-14, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Dec. 8-14, 2024.
- Margo Delia: Arrested for three counts of allegedly concealing identity, four counts of assault upon a peace officer - attempted battery, two counts of criminal damage to property, two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of disorderly conduct (disturb the peace) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, December 12, 2024.read more
- Dalyne Balser: Arrested for alleged possession of a firearm by felon and possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana in Moore County, North Carolina on Monday, December 9, 2024.read more
- Sarah Sager: Arrested for alleged burglary of occupied dwelling - unharmed, larceny - other theft and drugs - possession controlled substance without prescription in Alachua County, Florida on Monday, December 9, 2024.read more
- Efrain Hernandez: Arrested for alleged fabricating/tampering with physical evidence and possession of cocaine in Broward County, Florida on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.read more
- Courtney Rose: Arrested for alleged first degree burglary, stealing - motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and possession of a controlled substance in Greene County, Missouri on Monday, December 9, 2024.read more
- Sundarpal Ghotra: Arrested for alleged organized retail theft, two counts of theft - shoplifting, resisting law enforcement, criminal conversion, three counts of driving while suspended, operating while intoxicated - endangerment, operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia, expired plates, resisting law enforcement - fleeing vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash - property damage in Allen County, Indiana on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.read more
- Autumn Boffo: Arrested for alleged controlled substance - possession of synthetics and controlled substance - possession of paraphernalia in Douglas County, Wisconsin on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.read more
- Sashua Macay: Arrested for alleged theft and simple possession/casual exchange in Knox County, Tennessee on Thursday, December 12, 2024.read more
- Alexis Steltz: Arrested for alleged sale/manufacture controlled substance, possession of controlled substance - synthetic, possession of controlled substance - paraphernalia and resisting/obstructing in Douglas County, Wisconsin on Thursday, December 12, 2024.read more
- John Ball: Arrested for alleged criminal possession of a forged instrument in Lexington County, Kentucky on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.read more
- Alexis Hill: Arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, December 12, 2024.read more
- Ashton Allen: Arrested for alleged kidnapping, domestic battery by deadly weapon and confinement in Howard County, Indiana on Monday, December 9, 2024.read more
- Morgan Pointer: Arrested for alleged chemical endangerment - expose a child, resisting arrest and possession/receive controlled substance in Etowah County, Alabama on Sunday, December 8, 2024.read more
