Mugshots of the week: Dec. 31, 2023-Jan. 6, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Dec. 31, 2023-Jan. 6, 2024.
- Misty Naylor: Arrested for alleged assault on a police officer, endangering others while eluding police officer and unauthorized use of a vehicle in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.read more
- Lucas Parr: Arrested for alleged residential robbery - home invasion without firearm in Lee County, Florida on Friday, January 5, 2024.read more
- Cynthia Macias: Arrested for fraud, two counts of weapons and explosives and one count of drug offenses in Maricopa County, New Mexico on Thursday, January 4, 2024.read more
- Sai Fah: Arrested for alleged invasion of privacy, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia and obliterating gun serial number in Allen County, Indiana on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.read more
- Jennifer Robinette: Arrested for alleged shoplifting ($100-$500), failure to appear and probation violation in Dona Ana County, New Mexico on Monday, January 1, 2024.read more
- Danny Redden: Arrested for alleged drugs - 5th degree - possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 (not small amount) and pharmacy - drugs - unlawful possess/sell/give away in Anoka County, Minnesota on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.read more
- Jalyne Pettyjohn: Arrested for alleged domestic abuse/assault - injury or mental illness (1st offense) in Polk County, Iowa on Thursday, January 4, 2024.read more
- Jeffrey Farmer: Arrested for alleged unlawful use of weapon - exhibiting, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in Greene County, Missouri on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Greene County Sheriff’s Officeread more
- Ricci Foster: Arrested on two counts of theft by unlawful taking and one count of conditional release violation in Lincoln County, Nebraska on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.read more
- Thomas Ebersole: Arrested for allegedly interfering with child custody, sheltering an unmarried minor and traveling to meet a minor to engage in sexual activity in Marion County, Florida on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.read more
