Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    10 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Dec. 31, 2023-Jan. 6, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Dec. 31, 2023-Jan. 6, 2024.

    Start Slideshow
  • A mugshot of Misty Naylor
    Misty Naylor: Arrested for alleged assault on a police officer, endangering others while eluding police officer and unauthorized use of a vehicle in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
    read more
    Oklahoma County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Lucas Parr
    Lucas Parr: Arrested for alleged residential robbery - home invasion without firearm in Lee County, Florida on Friday, January 5, 2024.
    read more
    Lee County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Cynthia Macias
    Cynthia Macias: Arrested for fraud, two counts of weapons and explosives and one count of drug offenses in Maricopa County, New Mexico on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
    read more
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Sai Fah
    Sai Fah: Arrested for alleged invasion of privacy, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia and obliterating gun serial number in Allen County, Indiana on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
    read more
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jennifer Robinette
    Jennifer Robinette: Arrested for alleged shoplifting ($100-$500), failure to appear and probation violation in Dona Ana County, New Mexico on Monday, January 1, 2024.
    read more
    Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Danny Redden
    Danny Redden: Arrested for alleged drugs - 5th degree - possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 (not small amount) and pharmacy - drugs - unlawful possess/sell/give away in Anoka County, Minnesota on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
    read more
    Anoka County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jalyne Pettyjohn
    Jalyne Pettyjohn: Arrested for alleged domestic abuse/assault - injury or mental illness (1st offense) in Polk County, Iowa on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
    read more
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Jeffrey Farmer
    Jeffrey Farmer: Arrested for alleged unlawful use of weapon - exhibiting, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in Greene County, Missouri on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Greene County Sheriff’s Office
    read more
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Ricci Foster
    Ricci Foster: Arrested on two counts of theft by unlawful taking and one count of conditional release violation in Lincoln County, Nebraska on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
    read more
    Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Thomas Ebersole
    Thomas Ebersole: Arrested for allegedly interfering with child custody, sheltering an unmarried minor and traveling to meet a minor to engage in sexual activity in Marion County, Florida on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
    read more
    Marion County Sheriff’s Office
  • Published
    10 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Dec. 31, 2023-Jan. 6, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Dec. 31, 2023-Jan. 6, 2024.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Mugshots of the week: Dec. 31, 2023-Jan. 6, 2024
  • A mugshot of Misty Naylor
  • A mugshot of Lucas Parr
  • A mugshot of Cynthia Macias
  • A mugshot of Sai Fah
  • A mugshot of Jennifer Robinette
  • A mugshot of Danny Redden
  • A mugshot of Jalyne Pettyjohn
  • A mugshot of Jeffrey Farmer
  • A mugshot of Ricci Foster
  • A mugshot of Thomas Ebersole
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 10