  Published
    10 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Dec. 3-9, 2023

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Dec. 3-9, 2023.

  • A mugshot of Jamie Gillespie
    Jamie Gillespie: Arrested for alleged possession of drugs/drug abuse, drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and driving while under the influence of alcohol/drugs in Mahoning County, Ohio on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
    Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jeremiah Devall
    Jeremiah Devall: Arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug equip-possess and/or use in Seminole County, Florida on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
    Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Michaela Trujillo
    Michaela Trujillo: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance (felony) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Monday, December 4, 2023.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Christopher Smith
    Christopher Smith: Arrested for alleged domestic battery, invasion of privacy and criminal trespass in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, December 4, 2023.  
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Lewis Ball
    Lewis Ball: Arrested for alleged felony eluding - INJ/OWI/Drugs or participating in a felony (second or subsequent), driving while barred - habitual offender and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine first offense in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, December 4, 2023.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Monica Ruiz
    Monica Ruiz: Arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine (MDMA/Ecstasy) possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence in Orange County, Florida on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
    Orange County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Bobby Ollerdisse
    Bobby Ollerdisse: Arrested for alleged bring/carry contraband into jail in Creek County, Oklahoma on Monday, December 4, 2023.
    Creek County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Samantha Kraushaar
    Samantha Kraushaar: Arrested for eight counts of alleged narcotic drug - possess/use and drug paraphernalia - possess/use in Maricopa County, Arizona on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Christopher Myers
    Christopher Myers: Arrested for alleged auto burglary, burglary tools - possession, possession of paraphernalia, failure to yield to blue light/siren and false ID information in Jackson County, Mississippi on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
    Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jonathon Dischner
    Jonathon Dischner: Arrested for alleged murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and intimidation in Grant County, Indiana on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
    Grant County Jail
