  • Published
    9 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Dec. 17-23, 2023

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Dec. 17-23, 2023.

  • A mugshot of Rosemarie Mitrosky
    Rosemarie Mitrosky: Arrested for alleged probation violation - possession of a Schedule III substance in Volusia County, Florida on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
    Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jaumar Ashford
    Jaumar Ashford: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance, transporting open container - beer, possession of paraphernalia and driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
    Oklahoma County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Jennifer Stewart
    Jennifer Stewart: Arrested for alleged dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by felon and possession of controlled substance - 2nd offense in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, December 18, 2023.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of James Young
    James Young: Arrested for alleged tampering with a motor vehicle - 1st degree in Greene County, Missouri on Monday, December 18, 2023.
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Linda Risco
    Linda Risco: Arrested for two counts of alleged opium or derive-sell, five counts of drugs - possess (control substance without prescription) and amphetamine - traffic (or methamphetamine 14 grams or over) in Lee County, Florida on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
    Lee County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Franklin White
    Franklin White: Arrested for alleged distribute certain illegal drunks in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
    Wyandotte County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Rylin Ames
    Rylin Ames: Arrested for alleged possess/purchase for sale controlled substance over one pound, false personification of another, give false ID to PD and driving with suspended license in Merced County, California on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
    Merced County Sheriff Public Services
  • A mugshot of Christopher Degarbo
    Christopher Degarbo: Arrested on three counts of drug offenses in Maricopa County, Arizona on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. 
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Glenda Kowalccyzk
    Glenda Kowalccyzk: Arrested for alleged assault on a police officer, two counts of battery on a police officer and shoplifting under $100 in Dona Ana County, New Mexico on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
    Dona Ana County Jail
