Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Mugshots of the week: Dec. 15-21, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Dec. 15-21, 2024.
- Jordan Montoya-Garcia: Arrested for alleged attempt to commit conspiracy and shoplifting — over $500 but not more than $2,500 — in Bernalillo County, N.M., Dec. 15, 2024.read more
- Travis Shiver: Arrested for two counts of alleged possession of a controlled substance without a prescription in Lee County, Fla., Fri., Dec. 20, 2024.read more
- Betty Cole: Arrested for alleged domestic abuse/assault causing bodily injury/mental illness in Polk County, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.read more
- Andrew Reyes: Arrested for alleged injury to child, grand theft, possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of firearm by convicted felon in Ada County, Idaho Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.read more
- Trinity Fleming: Arrested for alleged dealing in methamphetamine and obstruction of justice in Allen County, Ind., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.read more
- Christopher Bibeault: Arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl, possession/use of drug equipment and moving traffic violation - drive while license suspended (habitual offender) in Seminole County, Florida on Friday, December 20, 2024.read more
- Taylor Castillo: Arrested for alleged forgery, false informing, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation in Allen County, Ind., Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.read more
- Tyler Donahoo: Arrested for alleged felony controlled substance violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony failure to affix drug stamp in Polk County, Iowa, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.read more
- Dimitri Taylor: Arrested for alleged domestic violence — invasion of privacy and resisting arrest in Howard County, Ind., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.read more
Mugshots of the week: Dec. 15-21, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Dec. 15-21, 2024.
Move Forward
- Mugshots of the week: Dec. 15-21, 2024