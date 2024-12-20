Go Back
  Published
    9 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Dec. 15-21, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Dec. 15-21, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Jordan Montoya-Garcia
    Jordan Montoya-Garcia: Arrested for alleged attempt to commit conspiracy and shoplifting — over $500 but not more than $2,500 — in Bernalillo County, N.M., Dec. 15, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Travis Shiver
    Travis Shiver: Arrested for two counts of alleged possession of a controlled substance without a prescription in Lee County, Fla., Fri., Dec. 20, 2024.
    Lee County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Betty Cole
    Betty Cole: Arrested for alleged domestic abuse/assault causing bodily injury/mental illness in Polk County, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Andrew Reyes
    Andrew Reyes: Arrested for alleged injury to child, grand theft, possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of firearm by convicted felon in Ada County, Idaho Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.
    Ada County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Trinity Fleming
    Trinity Fleming: Arrested for alleged dealing in methamphetamine and obstruction of justice in Allen County, Ind., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Christopher Bibeault
    Christopher Bibeault: Arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl, possession/use of drug equipment and moving traffic violation - drive while license suspended (habitual offender) in Seminole County, Florida on Friday, December 20, 2024.
    Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Taylor Castillo
    Taylor Castillo: Arrested for alleged forgery, false informing, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation in Allen County, Ind., Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Tyler Donahoo
    Tyler Donahoo: Arrested for alleged felony controlled substance violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony failure to affix drug stamp in Polk County, Iowa, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Dimitri Taylor
    Dimitri Taylor: Arrested for alleged domestic violence — invasion of privacy and resisting arrest in Howard County, Ind., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.
    Howard County Sheriff's Office
