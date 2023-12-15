Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Dec. 10-16, 2023
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Dec. 10-16, 2023.
- Amy Ingersoll: Arrested for alleged tamper with motor vehicle, two counts of trespass - premises of another and felony hold for other agency in Hennepin County, Minnesota on Sunday, December 10, 2023.read more
- Owen Backus: Arrested for alleged 1st degree reckless homicide in Brown County, Wisconsin on Sunday, December 10, 2023.read more
- Lisa Soria: Arrested for two counts of alleged narcotic drug - possess/use and shoplifting - removal of goods in Maricopa County, Arizona on Monday, December 11, 2023.read more
- Natividad Varela: Arrested for alleged assault against a household member in Doña Ana, New Mexico on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.read more
- Angus Levontis: Arrested for alleged assault and battery with dangerous weapon in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Monday, December 11, 2023.read more
- Kensley Mott: Arrested for alleged grand theft, felony petit theft and two counts of burglary of a dwelling in Polk County, Florida on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.read more
- Neusha Afkami: Arrested for alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Austin, Texas on Sunday, December 10, 2023.read more
- Ali War: Arrested for alleged criminal trespass and two counts of possession of paraphernalia in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.read more
- Tammi Bosley: Arrested for alleged reckless endangerment, attempting to elude a police officer (misdemeanor), tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense) in Morgan County, Alabama on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.read more
- Kaysone Blossom: Arrested for alleged capital murder in Harris County, Texas on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.read more
