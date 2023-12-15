Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    10 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Dec. 10-16, 2023

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Dec. 10-16, 2023.

    Start Slideshow
  • A mugshot of Amy Ingersoll
    Amy Ingersoll: Arrested for alleged tamper with motor vehicle, two counts of trespass - premises of another and felony hold for other agency in Hennepin County, Minnesota on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
    read more
    Hennepin County Sheriff
  • A mugshot of Owen Backus
    Owen Backus: Arrested for alleged 1st degree reckless homicide in Brown County, Wisconsin on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
    read more
    Brown County Jail
  • A mugshot of Lisa Soria
    Lisa Soria: Arrested for two counts of alleged narcotic drug - possess/use and shoplifting - removal of goods in Maricopa County, Arizona on Monday, December 11, 2023.
    read more
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Natividad Varela
    Natividad Varela: Arrested for alleged assault against a household member in Doña Ana, New Mexico on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
    read more
    Doña Ana County
  • A mugshot of Angus Levontis
    Angus Levontis: Arrested for alleged assault and battery with dangerous weapon in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Monday, December 11, 2023.
    read more
    Oklahoma County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Kensley Mott
    Kensley Mott: Arrested for alleged grand theft, felony petit theft and two counts of burglary of a dwelling in Polk County, Florida on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
    read more
    Polk County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Neusha Afkami
    Neusha Afkami: Arrested for alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Austin, Texas on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
    read more
    Austin Police Department
  • A mugshot of Ali War
    Ali War: Arrested for alleged criminal trespass and two counts of possession of paraphernalia in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
    read more
    Allen County Sheriff’s Department
  • A mugshot of Tammi Bosley
    Tammi Bosley: Arrested for alleged reckless endangerment, attempting to elude a police officer (misdemeanor), tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense) in Morgan County, Alabama on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
    read more
    Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Kaysone Blossom
    Kaysone Blossom: Arrested for alleged capital murder in Harris County, Texas on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
    read more
    Houston Police Department
  • Published
    10 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Dec. 10-16, 2023

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Dec. 10-16, 2023.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Mugshots of the week: Dec. 10-16, 2023
  • A mugshot of Amy Ingersoll
  • A mugshot of Owen Backus
  • A mugshot of Lisa Soria
  • A mugshot of Natividad Varela
  • A mugshot of Angus Levontis
  • A mugshot of Kensley Mott
  • A mugshot of Neusha Afkami
  • A mugshot of Ali War
  • A mugshot of Tammi Bosley
  • A mugshot of Kaysone Blossom
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 10