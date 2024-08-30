Go Back
    Mugshots of the week: August 25-31, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Aug. 25-31, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Crystal Norris
    Crystal Norris: Arrested for alleged habitual traffic offender and DUS (driving under suspension, 3rd or subsequent offense), in Florence County, S.C., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.
    Florence County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Brian Shaw
    Brian Shaw: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance in Greene County, Mo., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Octavia Jones
    Octavia Jones: Arrested for alleged breaking/entering and four counts of felony possession of a controlled substance in Bernalillo County, N.M., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center, Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Gwynne Karter
    Gwynne Karter: Arrested for alleged aggravated domestic violence, assault - intent/reckless/injure and disorderly conduct - fighting in Maricopa County, Ariz., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of John Howell
    John Howell: Arrested for alleged grand theft of firearm, possession of weapon/ammo by convicted felon, aggravated assault on specified personnel, carrying concealed weapon/unlicensed firearm, resisting/obstructing officer without violence, grand theft (less than $5,000 dollars) and fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement in Seminole County, Fla., Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
    Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Madison Farnsworth
    Madison Farnsworth: Arrested for allegedly resisting law enforcement - injury/deadly weapon/vehicle with risk of bodily injury, resisting law enforcement - physical, battery to public safety official (includes bodily fluid/waste), public intoxication and disorderly conduct in Allen County, Ind., Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Bill Ryan
    Bill Ryan: Arrested for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia in Polk County, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Brian Briddle
    Brian Briddle: Arrested for alleged second-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, disregarding a police officer’s signal, driving a special vehicle without a special license, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle and three counts of failure to stop at a red light in New Castle County, Del., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.
    Newark Police Department
  • A mugshot of Matthew Vanschoick
    Matthew Vanschoick: Arrested for alleged home detention placement violation in Allen County, Ind., Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Desiree Astorga
    Desiree Astorga: Arrested for two counts of allegedly driving under the influence and two counts of drug offenses in Maricopa County, Ariz., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Christopher Hart
    Christopher Hart: Arrested for two counts of alleged possession of a controlled substance without prescription, tampering with evidence and possession of paraphernalia in Volusia County, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.
    Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Michael Sevier
    Michael Sevier: Arrested for alleged third-degree theft in Polk County, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Ashley Noel
    Ashley Noel: Arrested for alleged felony possession of drug paraphernalia in Craighead County, Ark., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.
    Craighead County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Mario Santiago
    Mario Santiago: Arrested for allegedly obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and appearing in a public place under the influence in Etowah County, Ala., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Julian Gutierrez
    Julian Gutierrez: Arrested for alleged felony child endangerment and DUI - causing bodily injury in Merced County, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. 
    Merced County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Jacob Whitmore
    Jacob Whitmore: Arrested for alleged domestic battery in Howard County, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.
    Howard County Sheriff’s Office
