Mugshots of the week: August 18-24, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Aug. 18-24, 2024.
- Yolanda Villegas: Arrested for alleged annoying/etc calls to 911 in Merced County, California on Thursday, August 22, 2024.read more
- Rickey Brinkman: Arrested for alleged receive/possess/conceal stolen vehicle and obstructing officer in Comanche County, Oklahoma on Thursday, August 22, 2024.read more
- Amelia Garcia: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage - deface in Maricopa County, Arizona on Monday, August 19, 2024.read more
- Jordan Jackson: Arrested for alleged out of state fugitive in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.read more
- Corinne Presley: Arrested for alleged harassment - violation of restraining order in Anoka County, Minnesota on Monday, August 19, 2024.read more
- Francisco Camarillo: Arrested for alleged murder in LaPorte County, Indiana on Monday, August 19, 2024.read more
- Miranda Asher: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and stealing - $750 or more in Greene County, Missouri on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.read more
- Phillip Raible: Arrested for alleged second degree terroristic threatening, DWI (unlawful act), disorder conduct, careless/prohibited driving and refusal to submit to a chemical test in Johnson County, Arkansas on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.read more
- Gabrielle Martinez: Arrested for alleged battery - household member and intentionally causing or permitting the life of child to be endangered in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, August 22, 2024.read more
- Ricardo Loyola: Arrested for alleged domestic violence - gun, domestic violence - aggravated stalking, aggravated assault - gun, auto theft/sale, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and third degree theft in Jefferson County, Alabama on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.read more
- Jennifer Elkins: Arrested for alleged trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia in Flagler County, Florida on Thursday, August 22, 2024.read more
- Oscar Martinez Munoz: Arrested for alleged possession/use - dangerous drug, possession/use - narcotic drug and two counts of possession/use - drug paraphernalia in Maricopa County, Arizona on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.read more
- Phillip Latham: Arrested for alleged second degree assault, fleeing/evading police, operating on suspended/revoked license, improper start from parked position and four counts of failure to appear in Henderson County, Kentucky on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.read more
- Tiffany Bell: Arrested for alleged forgery in Randolph County, Missouri on Thursday, August 22, 2024.read more
- Logan Woodring: Arrested for alleged first degree trespassing in Greene County, Missouri on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.read more
- Day Poe: Arrested for alleged domestic battery, two counts of operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement/fleeing vehicle and domestic battery - adult knowing presence of child less than 16 years old in Allen County Indiana on Sunday, August 18, 2024.read more
