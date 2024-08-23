Go Back
  • Published
    16 Images

    Mugshots of the week: August 18-24, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Aug. 18-24, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Yolanda Villegas
    Yolanda Villegas: Arrested for alleged annoying/etc calls to 911 in Merced County, California on Thursday, August 22, 2024.
    Merced County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Rickey Brinkman
    Rickey Brinkman: Arrested for alleged receive/possess/conceal stolen vehicle and obstructing officer in Comanche County, Oklahoma on Thursday, August 22, 2024.
    Comanche County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Amelia Garcia
    Amelia Garcia: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage - deface in Maricopa County, Arizona on Monday, August 19, 2024.
    Maricopa County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Jordan Jackson
    Jordan Jackson: Arrested for alleged out of state fugitive in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Corinne Presley
    Corinne Presley: Arrested for alleged harassment - violation of restraining order in Anoka County, Minnesota on Monday, August 19, 2024.
    Anoka County Jail
  • A mugshot of Francisco Camarillo
    Francisco Camarillo: Arrested for alleged murder in LaPorte County, Indiana on Monday, August 19, 2024.
    LaPorte County Jail
  • A mugshot of Miranda Asher
    Miranda Asher: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and stealing - $750 or more in Greene County, Missouri on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Phillip Raible
    Phillip Raible: Arrested for alleged second degree terroristic threatening, DWI (unlawful act), disorder conduct, careless/prohibited driving and refusal to submit to a chemical test in Johnson County, Arkansas on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.
    Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Gabrielle Martinez
    Gabrielle Martinez: Arrested for alleged battery - household member and intentionally causing or permitting the life of child to be endangered in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, August 22, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Ricardo Loyola
    Ricardo Loyola: Arrested for alleged domestic violence - gun, domestic violence - aggravated stalking, aggravated assault - gun, auto theft/sale, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and third degree theft in Jefferson County, Alabama on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.
    Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jennifer Elkins
    Jennifer Elkins: Arrested for alleged trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia in Flagler County, Florida on Thursday, August 22, 2024.
    Flagler County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Oscar Martinez Munoz
    Oscar Martinez Munoz: Arrested for alleged possession/use - dangerous drug, possession/use - narcotic drug and two counts of possession/use - drug paraphernalia in Maricopa County, Arizona on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.
    Maricopa County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Phillip Latham
    Phillip Latham: Arrested for alleged second degree assault, fleeing/evading police, operating on suspended/revoked license, improper start from parked position and four counts of failure to appear in Henderson County, Kentucky on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.
    Henderson County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Tiffany Bell
    Tiffany Bell: Arrested for alleged forgery in Randolph County, Missouri on Thursday, August 22, 2024.
    Randolph County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Logan Woodring
    Logan Woodring: Arrested for alleged first degree trespassing in Greene County, Missouri on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Day Poe
    Day Poe: Arrested for alleged domestic battery, two counts of operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement/fleeing vehicle and domestic battery - adult knowing presence of child less than 16 years old in Allen County Indiana on Sunday, August 18, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
