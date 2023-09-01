Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2023
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2023.
- Jamie Auchincloss: Arrested for alleged motor vehicle theft and del/poss w/int to delivery methamphetamine in Lasalle County, Indiana on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.read more
- Michael Campbell: Arrested on two counts of alleged unlawful use of a weapon - Subsection 4 - exhibiting in Greene County, Missouri on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.read more
- Samantha Gorski: Arrested for alleged CCW - pistols - under the influence, CCW and operating while intoxicated in Macomb County, Michigan on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.read more
- Matthew Harris: Arrested for alleged unlawful possession of certain chemical compounds in Etowah County, Alabama on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.read more
- Sulema Josefina: Arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm or GBI force, possess controlled substance and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant in Madera County, California on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.read more
- Layne Gerhardson: Arrested for alleged domestic abuse - violate order for protection in Crow Wing County, Minnesota on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.read more
- Christopher Debaca: Arrested for alleged aggravated indecent exposure and possession of a controlled substance (felony) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.read more
- Patricia Conlon: Arrested for alleged murder in Dallas County, Texas on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.read more
- Bryan Lee: Arrested for alleged murder and felon in possession of a weapon in Harris County, Texas on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.read more
- Janet Skaggs: Arrested for alleged trafficking controlled substance - first degree, first offense - (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine) and engaging in organized crime in Rowan County, Kentucky on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.read more
- Devonte Arrington: Arrested for alleged kidnapping: capital and aggravated domestic violence in Hinds County, Mississippi on Wednesday, Aug.30, 2023.read more
- Rebecca Halfback: Arrested for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree animal cruelty in Burlington County, New Jersey on Monday, August 28, 2023. Brandon Leconey: Arrested for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree animal cruelty in Burlington County, New Jersey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.read more
