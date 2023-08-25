Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Aug. 20-26, 2023
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Aug. 20-26, 2023.
- Valerie Chavez: Arrested for three counts of alleged possession of a controlled substance (felony) and one count of "dangerous drugs, conditions for sale" in Bernalilllo, New Mexico on Sunday, August 20, 2023.read more
- Dameiko Speaks: Arrested for alleged drugs: MFG/DIST/meth or cocaine base 2nd in Greenville County, South Carolina on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.read more
- Lacey Burchard: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance - 3rd or subsq off (feld) and driving while barred in Polk County, Iowa on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.read more
- Richard Turner: Arrested for alleged attempted aggravated murder - felony of the first degree, attempted murder - felony of the first degree, felonious assault on a peace officer - felony of the second degree, obstructing official business - felony of the fifth degree and breaking/entering - felony of the fifth degree in Scioto County, Ohio on Monday, August 21, 2023.read more
- Christian Ketchup: Arrested for alleged homicide in Escambia County, Florida on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.read more
- Brittaney Miller: Arrested for alleged possession of meth or cocaine LT 2GM and possession of drug paraphernalia - felony in Crittenden County, Arkansas on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.read more
- Edward Brown: Arrested for alleged murder, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.read more
- Christopher Carter: Arrested for alleged 2nd degree murder, unlawful disposal of human remains and identity theft in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana on Monday, August 21, 2023.read more
- Adrianna Clements: Arrested for alleged smuggle contraband controlled substance (CO DETN FACIL), marijuana - possess not more than 20 grams and moving traffic violation - operate motor vehicle without valid license in Marion County, Florida on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.read more
- Jesus Landeros-Gonzales: Arrested for two counts of alleged theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent MS in Dakota County, Minnesota on Monday, August 21, 2023.read more
- Vincent Kelly: Arrested for alleged burglary unoccupied conveyance unharmed, two counts of resisting police officer without violence, trespass in a structure or conveyance (misdemeanor), support payment, uttering a forged or false instrument, grand theft and possession of substituted cathinones in Broward County, Florida on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.read more
