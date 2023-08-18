Mugshots of the week: Aug. 13-19, 2023

Kiber Calderon: Arrested for three counts of alleged menacing, 3rd degree; two counts of menacing a police officer; two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree; criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, 2nd degree; reckless endangerment, 1st degree; and criminal contempt of court in Nassau County, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.