  • Published
    11 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Aug. 13-19, 2023

    Arrests were made and mugshots were taken throughout the U.S. during the week of Aug. 13-19, 2023. All are innocent until proven guilty.

  • A mugshot of Danielle Hahn
    Danielle Hahn: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine/base, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/obstructing, retail theft — intent to take and violation of probation in Dane County, Wis., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
    Dane County Sheriff's Office
  • A mugshot of James Gina III
    James Gina III: Arrested for alleged open murder involving a deadly weapon in Clark County, Nev., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
  • A mugshot of Narciso Banos
    Narciso Banos: Arrested for alleged murder, aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence — human corpse — in Harris County, Texas, Sundy, Aug. 13, 2023.
    Harris County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Courtney Young
    Courtney Young: Arrested for alleged extortion — threat by letter, communication, or electronic message, and content of court— failure to appear after charged with felony/misdemeanor or released on summons; in Amherst County, Va., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
    Amherst County Adult Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Malachi Gonzalez
    Malachi Gonzalez: Arrested for alleged possession 3.4, methylen.-methamp. (MDMA/Ecstasy) in Orange County, Fla., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2023.
    Orange County Corrections Department
  • A mugshot of Angela Ryan
    Angela Ryan: Arrested for alleged possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine 1st offense; possession of controlled substance, marijuana 1st offense; and eluding, speed over 25 over limit in Polk County, Iowa, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
    Polk County Inmates
  • A mugshot of Robert Vanhorn
    Robert Vanhorn: Arrested for alleged possession 1 gram of meth or cocaine (base 1st) in Darlington County, S.C., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
    W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Sade Osman
    Sade Osman: Arrested for alleged drugs, 5th Degree; possess Schedule 1,2,3,4; domestic assault — misdemeanor and trespass, return to property within one year in Crow Wing, Minn., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
    Crow Wing County Jail
  • A mugshot of Kiber Calderon
    Kiber Calderon: Arrested for three counts of alleged menacing, 3rd degree; two counts of menacing a police officer; two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree; criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, 2nd degree; reckless endangerment, 1st degree; and criminal contempt of court in Nassau County, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
    Nassau County Police Department
  • A mugshot of Federico Nunez-Garcia
    Federico Nunez-Garcia: Arrested for alleged domestic battery, knowing rude physical contact with a family member; in Wyandotte County, Kan., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
    Wyandotte County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Korvel Miller
    Korvel Miller: Arrested for alleged domestic battery, bodily harm (MIS); and domestic battery, insulting/provoking (MIS); in Kendall County, Ill., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
    Kendall County Sheriff’s Office
