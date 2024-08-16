Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    16 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Aug. 11-17, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Aug. 11-17, 2024.

    Start Slideshow
  • A mugshot of Svitlana Mason
    Svitlana Mason: Arrested for three counts of allegedly resisting arrest - probation violation in Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.
    read more
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department
  • A mugshot of Luis Meza
    Luis Meza: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/dangerous instrument, assault, threat - intimidation and criminal nuisance - endanger in Yuma County, Arizona on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.
    read more
    Yuma County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Misty Frazee
    Misty Frazee: Arrested for alleged aggravated stalking (violation of protective order) and violation of restraining order prohibiting domestic violence in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, August 15, 2024.
    read more
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Mohamed Osman
    Mohamed Osman: Arrested for alleged fifth degree drugs and tampering with a parked vehicle in Hennepin County, Minnesota on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.
    read more
    Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Amanda McDonald
    Amanda McDonald: Arrested for two counts of alleged aggravated assault on law enforcement - deadly weapon and three counts of probation violation in Davidson County, Tennessee on Sunday, August 11, 2024.
    read more
    Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
  • A mugshot of Steven Rayburn
    Steven Rayburn: Arrested for alleged indecent exposure and littering in Dona Ana County, New Mexico on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.
    read more
    Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Danielle Rohret
    Danielle Rohret: Arrested for three counts of alleged third degree criminal mischief in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.
    read more
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Shane Miller
    Shane Miller: Arrested for alleged criminal conversion in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.
    read more
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Talia Daigre
    Talia Daigre: Arrested for alleged aggravated DWI in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, August 15, 2024.
    read more
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Adam Hounschell
    Adam Hounschell: Arrested for alleged possession/barter/sell drug and theft/unlawful possession of a weapon - violation of probation in Knox County, Tennessee on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.
    read more
    Knox County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Ashley Innis
    Ashley Innis: Arrested for two counts of alleged drug offenses in Maricopa County, Arizona on Thursday, August 15, 2024.
    read more
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Marcus Ira-Jenkins
    Marcus Ira-Jenkins: Arrested for alleged third degree burglary and disorderly conduct - loud/raucous noise in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, August 12, 2024.
    read more
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Michelle Gardner
    Michelle Gardner: Arrested for alleged second degree burglary, trespassing, trafficking in stolen identities and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia - amphetamine/methamphetamine in Greene County, Missouri on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.
    read more
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Nathan Simmons
    Nathan Simmons: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault - deadly weapon in Volusia County, Florida on Friday, August 16, 2024.
    read more
    Volusia County Jail
  • A mugshot of Tiffaney Butcher
    Tiffaney Butcher: Arrested for alleged aggravated battery in Putnam County, Florida on Sunday, August 11, 2024.
    read more
    Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Stanley Jones
    Stanley Jones: Arrested for alleged felony possession - promote prison contraband in Etowah County, Alabama on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.
    read more
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • Published
    16 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Aug. 11-17, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Aug. 11-17, 2024.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Mugshots of the week: Aug. 11-17, 2024
  • A mugshot of Svitlana Mason
  • A mugshot of Luis Meza
  • A mugshot of Misty Frazee
  • A mugshot of Mohamed Osman
  • A mugshot of Amanda McDonald
  • A mugshot of Steven Rayburn
  • A mugshot of Danielle Rohret
  • A mugshot of Shane Miller
  • A mugshot of Talia Daigre
  • A mugshot of Adam Hounschell
  • A mugshot of Ashley Innis
  • A mugshot of Marcus Ira-Jenkins
  • A mugshot of Michelle Gardner
  • A mugshot of Nathan Simmons
  • A mugshot of Tiffaney Butcher
  • A mugshot of Stanley Jones
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 16