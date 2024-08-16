Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Aug. 11-17, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Aug. 11-17, 2024.
- Svitlana Mason: Arrested for three counts of allegedly resisting arrest - probation violation in Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.read more
- Luis Meza: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/dangerous instrument, assault, threat - intimidation and criminal nuisance - endanger in Yuma County, Arizona on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.read more
- Misty Frazee: Arrested for alleged aggravated stalking (violation of protective order) and violation of restraining order prohibiting domestic violence in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, August 15, 2024.read more
- Mohamed Osman: Arrested for alleged fifth degree drugs and tampering with a parked vehicle in Hennepin County, Minnesota on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.read more
- Amanda McDonald: Arrested for two counts of alleged aggravated assault on law enforcement - deadly weapon and three counts of probation violation in Davidson County, Tennessee on Sunday, August 11, 2024.read more
- Steven Rayburn: Arrested for alleged indecent exposure and littering in Dona Ana County, New Mexico on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.read more
- Danielle Rohret: Arrested for three counts of alleged third degree criminal mischief in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.read more
- Shane Miller: Arrested for alleged criminal conversion in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.read more
- Talia Daigre: Arrested for alleged aggravated DWI in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, August 15, 2024.read more
- Adam Hounschell: Arrested for alleged possession/barter/sell drug and theft/unlawful possession of a weapon - violation of probation in Knox County, Tennessee on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.read more
- Ashley Innis: Arrested for two counts of alleged drug offenses in Maricopa County, Arizona on Thursday, August 15, 2024.read more
- Marcus Ira-Jenkins: Arrested for alleged third degree burglary and disorderly conduct - loud/raucous noise in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, August 12, 2024.read more
- Michelle Gardner: Arrested for alleged second degree burglary, trespassing, trafficking in stolen identities and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia - amphetamine/methamphetamine in Greene County, Missouri on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.read more
- Nathan Simmons: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault - deadly weapon in Volusia County, Florida on Friday, August 16, 2024.read more
- Tiffaney Butcher: Arrested for alleged aggravated battery in Putnam County, Florida on Sunday, August 11, 2024.read more
- Stanley Jones: Arrested for alleged felony possession - promote prison contraband in Etowah County, Alabama on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.read more
