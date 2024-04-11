Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Mugshots of the week: April 7-13, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of April 7-13, 2024.
- Elisa Schwartz: Arrested for alleged battery - touch or strike in Palm Beach County, Florida on Monday, April 8, 2024.read more
- Benjamin Guiang: Arrested for two counts of alleged homicide by vehicle - driving under the influence in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Monday, April 8, 2024.read more
- Elizabeth Vargas: Arrested for two counts of alleged narcotic drugs - possess/use and drug paraphernalia - possess/use in Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.read more
- Chance Cook: Arrested for alleged assault/battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of larceny of merchandise and hypodermic syringe violation in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Monday, April 8, 2024.read more
- Jamie Martin: Arrested for alleged child endangerment - exposed chemicals in Etowah County, Alabama on Sunday, April 7, 2024.read more
- Jerrold Allen: Arrested for alleged online solicitation of a minor for sexual contact and manufacture/deliver controlled substance in Collin County, Texas on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.read more
- Valerie Lindsey-Severt: Arrested for alleged domestic assault - third degree in Buchanan County, Missouri on Monday, April 8, 2024.read more
- Matthew Anderson: Arrested for alleged domestic assault in Winona County, Minnesota on Monday, April 8, 2024.read more
Mugshots of the week: April 7-13, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of April 7-13, 2024.
Move Forward
- Mugshots of the week: April 7-13, 2024