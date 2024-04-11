Go Back
    Mugshots of the week: April 7-13, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of April 7-13, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Elisa Schwartz
    Elisa Schwartz: Arrested for alleged battery - touch or strike in Palm Beach County, Florida on Monday, April 8, 2024.
  • A mugshot of Benjamin Guiang
    Benjamin Guiang: Arrested for two counts of alleged homicide by vehicle - driving under the influence in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Monday, April 8, 2024.
  • A mugshot of Elizabeth Vargas
    Elizabeth Vargas: Arrested for two counts of alleged narcotic drugs - possess/use and drug paraphernalia - possess/use in Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.
  • A mugshot of Chance Cook
    Chance Cook: Arrested for alleged assault/battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of larceny of merchandise and hypodermic syringe violation in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Monday, April 8, 2024.
  • A mugshot of Jamie Martin
    Jamie Martin: Arrested for alleged child endangerment - exposed chemicals in Etowah County, Alabama on Sunday, April 7, 2024.
  • A mugshot of Jerrold Allen
    Jerrold Allen: Arrested for alleged online solicitation of a minor for sexual contact and manufacture/deliver controlled substance in Collin County, Texas on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
  • A mugshot of Valerie Lindsey-Severt
    Valerie Lindsey-Severt: Arrested for alleged domestic assault - third degree in Buchanan County, Missouri on Monday, April 8, 2024.
  • A mugshot of Matthew Anderson
    Matthew Anderson: Arrested for alleged domestic assault in Winona County, Minnesota on Monday, April 8, 2024.
  • A mugshot of Elisa Schwartz
  • A mugshot of Benjamin Guiang
  • A mugshot of Elizabeth Vargas
  • A mugshot of Chance Cook
  • A mugshot of Jamie Martin
  • A mugshot of Jerrold Allen
  • A mugshot of Valerie Lindsey-Severt
  • A mugshot of Matthew Anderson
