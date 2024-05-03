Go Back
  Published
    10 Images

    Mugshots of the week: April 28-May 4, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of April 28-May 4, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Natasha Fraser
    Natasha Fraser: Arrested for alleged child abuse and felony possession of a controlled substance in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Friday, May 3, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Ricardo Garcia-Zamora
    Ricardo Garcia-Zamora: Arrested for alleged criminal trespass/burglary and criminal damage in Maricopa County, Arizona on Monday, April 29, 2024.
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Karrah Pickens
    Karrah Pickens: Arrested for alleged criminal possession of dangerous drug, felony probation violation, theft, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia in Missoula County, Montana on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
    Missoula County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Christopher Gresham
    Christopher Gresham: Arrested for alleged fentanyl trafficking, amphetamine/methamphetamine trafficking and drug equipment - possess and/or use in Bay County, Florida on Thursday, May 2, 2024.
    Bay County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Asia Walter
    Asia Walter: Arrested for alleged domestic abuse - assault (injury or mental illness) in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, April 29, 2024.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Fabian Lujan
    Fabian Lujan: Arrested of alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, resisting/evading/obstructing an officer, shoplifting, criminal trespass and use/possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Kallie Pauza-Moore
    Kallie Pauza-Moore: Arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Hennepin County, Minnesota on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
    Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Paul Hawkins
    Paul Hawkins: Arrested for alleged burglary, operating under the influence - causing serious injury and obstructing justice in Hillsdale County, Michigan on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
    Hillsdale County Jail
  • A mugshot of Courtney McDaniel
    Courtney McDaniel: Arrested on two counts of alleged felony theft in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Tyler Bailey
    Tyler Bailey: Arrested for alleged driving while under the influence, driving while revoked/suspended, resisting/interfering with arrest/detention/stop and failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Sunday, April 28, 2024.
    Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office
