Mugshots of the week: April 28-May 4, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of April 28-May 4, 2024.
- Natasha Fraser: Arrested for alleged child abuse and felony possession of a controlled substance in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Friday, May 3, 2024.read more
- Ricardo Garcia-Zamora: Arrested for alleged criminal trespass/burglary and criminal damage in Maricopa County, Arizona on Monday, April 29, 2024.read more
- Karrah Pickens: Arrested for alleged criminal possession of dangerous drug, felony probation violation, theft, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia in Missoula County, Montana on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.read more
- Christopher Gresham: Arrested for alleged fentanyl trafficking, amphetamine/methamphetamine trafficking and drug equipment - possess and/or use in Bay County, Florida on Thursday, May 2, 2024.read more
- Asia Walter: Arrested for alleged domestic abuse - assault (injury or mental illness) in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, April 29, 2024.read more
- Fabian Lujan: Arrested of alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, resisting/evading/obstructing an officer, shoplifting, criminal trespass and use/possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.read more
- Kallie Pauza-Moore: Arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Hennepin County, Minnesota on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.read more
- Paul Hawkins: Arrested for alleged burglary, operating under the influence - causing serious injury and obstructing justice in Hillsdale County, Michigan on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.read more
- Courtney McDaniel: Arrested on two counts of alleged felony theft in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.read more
- Tyler Bailey: Arrested for alleged driving while under the influence, driving while revoked/suspended, resisting/interfering with arrest/detention/stop and failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Sunday, April 28, 2024.read more
