  Published
    9 Images

    Mugshots of the week: April 21-27, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of April 21-27, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Heather Whatley
    Heather Whatley: Arrested for alleged felony petit theft in Volusia County, Florida on Sunday, April 21, 2024.
    Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Bryan Quinn
    Bryan Quinn: Arrested for alleged violation of court order - domestic violence, vandalism and petty theft in Merced County, California on Sunday, April 21, 2024.
    Merced County Sheriff Public Services
  • A mugshot of Ashlee Macrae
    Ashlee Macrae: Arrested for two counts of alleged dangerous drug - possess/use and drug paraphernalia - possess/use in Maricopa County, Arizona on Monday, April 22, 2024.
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Andrew Burnett
    Andrew Burnett: Arrested for alleged grand theft, aggravated child abuse, batter and violation of probation - felony in Volusia County, Florida on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
    Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Amy Raman
    Amy Raman: Arrested for alleged possession of paraphernalia in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Aiden Beliew
    Aiden Beliew: Arrested for alleged vandalism, obstruct/resist/etc public/peace officer/emergency med tech, violation court order domestic violence and obstruct/resist executive officer n Merced County, California on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
    Merced County Sheriff Public Services
  • A mugshot of Jennifer Garcia
    Jennifer Garcia: Arrested for allegedly receiving/transferring stolen motor vehicles and felony possession of a controlled substance in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Logan Lena
    Logan Lena: Arrested for alleged first degree robbery in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
    Oklahoma County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Mark Calabro
    Mark Calabro: Arrested for allegedly stalking a minor in Macomb County, Michigan on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
    Macomb County Sheriff’s Office
