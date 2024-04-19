Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Mugshots of the week: April 14-20, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of April 14-20, 2024.
- Ginger Mellema: Arrested for alleged prostitution - third offense in Kent County, Michigan on Sunday, April 14, 2024.read more
- Brandon Bjerkhoel: Arrested for alleged felon/addict possession of firearm and obstruct/resist public/peace officer/emergency medical tech in Merced County, California on Monday, April 15, 2024.read more
- Shawntel Anzures: Arrested for alleged receiving/transferring stolen motor vehicles, tampering with evidence and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, April 18, 2024.read more
- Aaron Shoemaker: Arrested for alleged possession of opiates/opium/narcotic drugs and certain stimulants, interference with law enforcement officer - obstruct or resist in felony case, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and two counts of probation violation in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.read more
- Jessica Hicks: Arrested for alleged assault - intent/reckless/injure and aggravated domestic violence in Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.read more
- Eddie Hood: Arrested for alleged robbery with weapon in Broward County, Florida on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.read more
- Melanie Marshall: Arrested for allegedly operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol in Hennepin County, Minnesota on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.read more
- Jesse Marshall: Arrested for alleged battery - bodily harm to another in Marion County, Kansas on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.read more
- Steven Wilson: Arrested for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia in Dubuque County, Iowa on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.read more
Mugshots of the week: April 14-20, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of April 14-20, 2024.
Move Forward
- Mugshots of the week: April 14-20, 2024