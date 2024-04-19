Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    9 Images

    Mugshots of the week: April 14-20, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of April 14-20, 2024.

    Start Slideshow
  • A mugshot of Ginger Mellema
    Ginger Mellema: Arrested for alleged prostitution - third offense in Kent County, Michigan on Sunday, April 14, 2024.
    read more
    Kent County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Brandon Bjerkhoel
    Brandon Bjerkhoel: Arrested for alleged felon/addict possession of firearm and obstruct/resist public/peace officer/emergency medical tech in Merced County, California on Monday, April 15, 2024.
    read more
    Merced County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Shawntel Anzures
    Shawntel Anzures: Arrested for alleged receiving/transferring stolen motor vehicles, tampering with evidence and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, April 18, 2024.
    read more
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Aaron Shoemaker
    Aaron Shoemaker: Arrested for alleged possession of opiates/opium/narcotic drugs and certain stimulants, interference with law enforcement officer - obstruct or resist in felony case, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and two counts of probation violation in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
    read more
    Wyandotte County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Jessica Hicks
    Jessica Hicks: Arrested for alleged assault - intent/reckless/injure and aggravated domestic violence in Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
    read more
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Eddie Hood
    Eddie Hood: Arrested for alleged robbery with weapon in Broward County, Florida on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
    read more
    Broward County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Melanie Marshall
    Melanie Marshall: Arrested for allegedly operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol in Hennepin County, Minnesota on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
    read more
    Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jesse Marshall
    Jesse Marshall: Arrested for alleged battery - bodily harm to another in Marion County, Kansas on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
    read more
    Marion County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Steven Wilson
    Steven Wilson: Arrested for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia in Dubuque County, Iowa on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
    read more
    Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office
  • Published
    9 Images

    Mugshots of the week: April 14-20, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of April 14-20, 2024.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Mugshots of the week: April 14-20, 2024
  • A mugshot of Ginger Mellema
  • A mugshot of Brandon Bjerkhoel
  • A mugshot of Shawntel Anzures
  • A mugshot of Aaron Shoemaker
  • A mugshot of Jessica Hicks
  • A mugshot of Eddie Hood
  • A mugshot of Melanie Marshall
  • A mugshot of Jesse Marshall
  • A mugshot of Steven Wilson
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 9