Mug shots of the week: June 25-July 1, 2023
These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 25-July 1, 2023.
- William Power: Arrested for alleged trespass on property after warning in Orange County, Florida on Monday, June 26, 2023.read more
- Ashley Boone: Arrested for alleged domestic violence in Darke County, Ohio on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.read more
- Albert Thedford: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance, first degree possession of marijuana and firearms - licensed required - in Jefferson County, Alabama on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.read more
- Ashley Valerio: Arrested for alleged larceny ($250 or less) and criminal damage to property in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, June 29, 2023.read more
- Jason Wichman: Arrested for allegedly violating probation in Anoka County, Minnesota on Monday, June 26, 2023.read more
- Ashley Coronado: Arrested on one alleged count of domestic battery in Buffalo County, Nebraska on Monday, June 26, 2023.read more
- Rasheem Smith: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of probation in Volusia County, Florida on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.read more
- Sarah Patterson: Arrested for alleged trespass in the first degree in Greene County, Missouri on Monday, June 26, 2023.read more
- Daniel Barrera: Arrested for alleged assault or battery upon certain personnel in Cassia County, Idaho on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.read more
- Gina Taylor: Arrested for one count of alleged battery (household member) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Monday, June 26, 2023.read more
- Marcelino Medina: Arrested for alleged trafficking of controlled substances (possession with intent) (narcotic or meth) (1st offense), alleged armed robbery, alleged armed robbery - conspiracy, and failure to pay fine in Eddy County, New Mexico on Monday, June 26, 2023.read more
- Michelle Boal: Arrested on alleged loiter/trespass charges, county bench warrant and failure to appear in court on in Lancaster County, Nebraska on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.read more
- Richard Lindeman: Arrested for alleged extra jurisdictional warrant in Missoula County, Montana on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.read more
- Randall Brown: Arrested for alleged first degree trespassing in Callaway County, Missouri on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.read more
- Navaeh Nelson: Arrested for alleged possession of opiates/opium/narcotic drugs and certain substances in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Friday, June 30, 2023.read more
- Gilbert Martinez Jr.: Arrested on three counts of violation of community control in Orange County, Florida on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.read more
