  Published
    16 Images

    Mug shots of the week: June 25-July 1, 2023

    These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 25-July 1, 2023.

  • A mugshot of William Power
    William Power: Arrested for alleged trespass on property after warning in Orange County, Florida on Monday, June 26, 2023. 
    Orange County Corrections Department
  • A mugshot of Ashley Boone
    Ashley Boone: Arrested for alleged domestic violence in Darke County, Ohio on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. 
    Miami Valley Jails
  • A mugshot of Albert Thedford
    Albert Thedford: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance, first degree possession of marijuana and firearms - licensed required - in Jefferson County, Alabama on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. 
    Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Ashley Valerio
    Ashley Valerio: Arrested for alleged larceny ($250 or less) and criminal damage to property in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, June 29, 2023.  
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Jason Wichman
    Jason Wichman: Arrested for allegedly violating probation in Anoka County, Minnesota on Monday, June 26, 2023. 
    Anoka County Jail and Workhouse
  • A mugshot of Ashley Coronado
    Ashley Coronado: Arrested on one alleged count of domestic battery in Buffalo County, Nebraska on Monday, June 26, 2023. 
    Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Rasheem Smith
    Rasheem Smith: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of probation in Volusia County, Florida on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. 
    Volusia County Division of Corrections
  • A mugshot of Sarah Patterson
    Sarah Patterson: Arrested for alleged trespass in the first degree in Greene County, Missouri on Monday, June 26, 2023. 
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Daniel Barrera
    Daniel Barrera: Arrested for alleged assault or battery upon certain personnel in Cassia County, Idaho on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. 
    Cassia County Idaho
  • A mugshot of Gina Taylor
    Gina Taylor: Arrested for one count of alleged battery (household member) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Monday, June 26, 2023. 
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Marcelino Medina
    Marcelino Medina: Arrested for alleged trafficking of controlled substances (possession with intent) (narcotic or meth) (1st offense), alleged armed robbery, alleged armed robbery - conspiracy, and failure to pay fine in Eddy County, New Mexico on Monday, June 26, 2023. 
    Eddy County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Michelle Boal
    Michelle Boal: Arrested on alleged loiter/trespass charges, county bench warrant and failure to appear in court on in Lancaster County, Nebraska on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. 
    Lancaster County Department of Corrections
  • A mugshot of Richard Lindeman
    Richard Lindeman: Arrested for alleged extra jurisdictional warrant in Missoula County, Montana on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. 
    Missoula County Jail
  • A mugshot of Randall Brown
    Randall Brown: Arrested for alleged first degree trespassing in Callaway County, Missouri on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. 
    Callaway County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Navaeh Nelson
    Navaeh Nelson: Arrested for alleged possession of opiates/opium/narcotic drugs and certain substances in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Friday, June 30, 2023. 
    Wyandotte County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Gilbert Martinez Jr.
    Gilbert Martinez Jr.: Arrested on three counts of violation of community control in Orange County, Florida on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. 
    Orange County Corrections Department
