Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    14 Images

    Mug shots of the week: June 18-24, 2023

    These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 18-24, 2023.

    Start Slideshow
  • A mugshot of Alexis Deem
    Alexis Deem: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance without a prescription in Palm Beach County, Florida on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
    read more
    Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office 
  • A mugshot of Louis Lopez
    Louis Lopez: Arrested on two counts of alleged misdemeanor resisting or obstruction in Doña Ana, New Mexico on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
    read more
    Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office 
  • A mugshot of Alexis Tyre
    Alexis Tyre: Arrested for alleged unlawful discharge of a firearm, burglary of conveyance with assault or battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a weapon or firearm in Orange County, Florida on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
    read more
    Orange County Sheriff's Office 
  • A mugshot of Philip Michael
    Philip Michael: Arrested for allegedly driving under the influence (controlled substances) in Coffee County, Alabama on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
    read more
    Coffee County Sheriff's Office 
  • A mugshot of Nicole Piras
    Nicole Piras: Arrested for alleged domestic assault in Putnam County, Tennessee on Monday, June 19, 2023.
    read more
    Putnam County Sheriff's Office 
  • A mugshot of Jarrett Tindle
    Jarrett Tindle: Arrested for alleged battery, simple assault (on officer, firefighter, EMT, etc.) and battery (on officer, firefighter, EMT, etc.) in Lee County, Florida on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
    read more
    Lee County Sheriff's Office 
  • A mugshot of Symone Warren
    Symone Warren: Arrested for alleged criminal trespass, possession of opiates/opium/narcotic drug and certain stimulants, and use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
    read more
    Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office 
  • A mugshot of Colton Test
    Colton Teet: Held in contempt of court in Etowah County, Alabama on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
    read more
    Etowah County Sheriff's Office 
  • A mugshot of Alyssa George
    Alyssa George: Arrested for alleged theft, forgery, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia, possession of paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle in Perry County, Indiana on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
    read more
    Perry County Sheriff's Office 
  • A mugshot of Terry Duarte
    Terry Duarte: Arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
    read more
    Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office 
  • A mugshot of Shannan Santerre
    Shannan Santerre: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance (first offense) in Polk County, Iowa on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
    read more
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Tony Escarga
    Tony Escarga: Arrested for alleged third-degree criminal trespass in Yuma County, Arizona on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
    read more
    Yuma County Sheriff's Office 
  • A mugshot of Asia Hunter
    Asia Hunter: Arrested for alleged domestic violence in Lee County, Alabama on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
    read more
    Lee County Sheriff's Office Alabama
  • A mugshot of Steven Melgarejo
    Steven Melgarejo: Arrested for alleged aggravated battery and resisting an officer without violence in Bay County, Florida on Monday, June 19, 2023.
    read more
    Bay County Sheriff's Office 
  • Published
    14 Images

    Mug shots of the week: June 18-24, 2023

    These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 18-24, 2023.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Mug shots of the week: June 18-24, 2023
  • A mugshot of Alexis Deem
  • A mugshot of Louis Lopez
  • A mugshot of Alexis Tyre
  • A mugshot of Philip Michael
  • A mugshot of Nicole Piras
  • A mugshot of Jarrett Tindle
  • A mugshot of Symone Warren
  • A mugshot of Colton Test
  • A mugshot of Alyssa George
  • A mugshot of Terry Duarte
  • A mugshot of Shannan Santerre
  • A mugshot of Tony Escarga
  • A mugshot of Asia Hunter
  • A mugshot of Steven Melgarejo
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 14