Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Mug shots of the week: June 18-24, 2023
These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 18-24, 2023.
- Alexis Deem: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance without a prescription in Palm Beach County, Florida on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.read more
- Louis Lopez: Arrested on two counts of alleged misdemeanor resisting or obstruction in Doña Ana, New Mexico on Thursday, June 22, 2023.read more
- Alexis Tyre: Arrested for alleged unlawful discharge of a firearm, burglary of conveyance with assault or battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a weapon or firearm in Orange County, Florida on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.read more
- Philip Michael: Arrested for allegedly driving under the influence (controlled substances) in Coffee County, Alabama on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.read more
- Nicole Piras: Arrested for alleged domestic assault in Putnam County, Tennessee on Monday, June 19, 2023.read more
- Jarrett Tindle: Arrested for alleged battery, simple assault (on officer, firefighter, EMT, etc.) and battery (on officer, firefighter, EMT, etc.) in Lee County, Florida on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.read more
- Symone Warren: Arrested for alleged criminal trespass, possession of opiates/opium/narcotic drug and certain stimulants, and use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Thursday, June 22, 2023.read more
- Colton Teet: Held in contempt of court in Etowah County, Alabama on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.read more
- Alyssa George: Arrested for alleged theft, forgery, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia, possession of paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle in Perry County, Indiana on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.read more
- Terry Duarte: Arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, June 22, 2023.read more
- Shannan Santerre: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance (first offense) in Polk County, Iowa on Thursday, June 22, 2023.read more
- Tony Escarga: Arrested for alleged third-degree criminal trespass in Yuma County, Arizona on Sunday, June 18, 2023.read more
- Asia Hunter: Arrested for alleged domestic violence in Lee County, Alabama on Thursday, June 22, 2023.read more
- Steven Melgarejo: Arrested for alleged aggravated battery and resisting an officer without violence in Bay County, Florida on Monday, June 19, 2023.read more
Mug shots of the week: June 18-24, 2023
These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 18-24, 2023.
Move Forward
- Mug shots of the week: June 18-24, 2023