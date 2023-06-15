Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    10 Images

    Mug shots of the week: June 11-17, 2023

    These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 11-17, 2023.

    Start Slideshow
  • A mugshot of Abraham Ojeda Perez
    Abraham Ojeda Perez: Arrested for alleged possession or use of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence in Charlotte County, Florida.
    read more
    Charlotte County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Ursula Tenorio
    Ursula Tenorio: Arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, speeding, driving a vehicle at night without lighted lamps and driving without a license in Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
    read more
    Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center  / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Matthew DeSavio
    Matthew DeSavio: Arrested for allegedly making false threat regarding an act of terrorism and aggravated stalking in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    read more
    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Stephanie Payne
    Stephanie Payne: Arrested for allegedly shoplifting in Horry County, South Carolina.
    read more
    Conway Police Department  / Fox News
  • A mugshot of John Wilcox
    John Wilcox: Arrested for alleged domestic battery and reckless bodily harm to family member in Kansas City, Kansas.
    read more
    Wyandotte County Detention Center / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Kaitlynn Waggoner
    Kaitlynn Waggoner: Arrested for allegedly threatening a violent act in Tulsa County, Oklahoma.
    read more
    Tulsa County Inmate Information Center / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Jeremy Pauley
    Jeremy Pauley: Arrested in East Pennsboro, Pennsylvania, after allegedly trafficking stolen body parts after purchasing cadavers from Harvard Medical School.
    read more
    East Pennsboro Township Police / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Isis Pinkston
    Isis Pinkston: Arrested and booked for theft of property charges after allegedly embezzling money from her grandfather as a credit union employee in Shelby County, Tennessee.
    read more
    Shelby County Sheriff's Office  / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Veronica Hazelwood
    Veronica Hazelwood: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine, fentanyl and oxycodone in Orange County, Florida.
    read more
    Orange County Sheriff's Office  / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Christopher Everett Daniels
    Christopher Everett Daniels: Arrested for alleged larceny charges in Taylor, Florida.
    read more
    Perry Police Department / Fox News
  • Published
    10 Images

    Mug shots of the week: June 11-17, 2023

    These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 11-17, 2023.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Mug shots of the week: June 11-17, 2023
  • A mugshot of Abraham Ojeda Perez
  • A mugshot of Ursula Tenorio
  • A mugshot of Matthew DeSavio
  • A mugshot of Stephanie Payne
  • A mugshot of John Wilcox
  • A mugshot of Kaitlynn Waggoner
  • A mugshot of Jeremy Pauley
  • A mugshot of Isis Pinkston
  • A mugshot of Veronica Hazelwood
  • A mugshot of Christopher Everett Daniels
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 10