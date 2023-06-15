Move Back
Mug shots of the week: June 11-17, 2023
These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 11-17, 2023.
- Abraham Ojeda Perez: Arrested for alleged possession or use of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence in Charlotte County, Florida.read more
- Ursula Tenorio: Arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, speeding, driving a vehicle at night without lighted lamps and driving without a license in Bernalillo County, New Mexico.read more
- Matthew DeSavio: Arrested for allegedly making false threat regarding an act of terrorism and aggravated stalking in Las Vegas, Nevada.read more
- Stephanie Payne: Arrested for allegedly shoplifting in Horry County, South Carolina.read more
- John Wilcox: Arrested for alleged domestic battery and reckless bodily harm to family member in Kansas City, Kansas.read more
- Kaitlynn Waggoner: Arrested for allegedly threatening a violent act in Tulsa County, Oklahoma.read more
- Jeremy Pauley: Arrested in East Pennsboro, Pennsylvania, after allegedly trafficking stolen body parts after purchasing cadavers from Harvard Medical School.read more
- Isis Pinkston: Arrested and booked for theft of property charges after allegedly embezzling money from her grandfather as a credit union employee in Shelby County, Tennessee.read more
- Veronica Hazelwood: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine, fentanyl and oxycodone in Orange County, Florida.read more
- Christopher Everett Daniels: Arrested for alleged larceny charges in Taylor, Florida.read more
