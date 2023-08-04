Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    13 Images

    Mug shots of the week: July 30-August 5, 2023

    These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of July 30-Aug. 5, 2023.

    Start Slideshow
  • A mugshot of Carlton Howle
    Carlton Howle: Arrested for attempted murder, driving under the influence, burglary, failure to stop for blue light, pointing/presenting firearms at a person, burglary - first degree, discharging firearms into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in Darlington County, South Carolina on Sunday, July 30, 2023. 
    read more
    W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Cayla Phillips
    Cayla Phillips: Arrested for alleged criminal impersonation, drugs general category for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property (conducting involving merchandise) in Hamilton County, Tennessee on Monday, July 31, 2023. 
    read more
    Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Damien Sawyers
    Damien Sawyers: Arrested for alleged auto theft - grand larceny and resisting arrest, obstructing justice by threats or force, etc. in Pulaski County, Virginia on Sunday, July 30, 2023. 
    read more
    New River Valley Regional Jail
  • A mugshot of Andrew Matthews
    Andrew Matthews: Arrest for ten counts of alleged video voyeurism in Jefferson Parish County, Louisiana on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. 
    read more
    Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office
  • A mugshot of Ivy Candien
    Ivy Candien: Arrested for alleged first degree kidnapping and aggravated battery (great bodily harm) (household member) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Monday, July 31, 2023. 
    read more
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Marques Potts
    Marques Potts: Arrested for alleged murder in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. 
    read more
    Harris County Jail
  • A mugshot of Destiny Goodson
    Destiny Goodson: Arrested for alleged child neglect - probation violation, two counts of contact by bodily fluids or excrement - probation violation and disorderly conduct - probation violation in Burleigh County, North Dakota on Monday, July 31, 2023. 
    read more
    Burleigh County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of William Lowe
    William Lowe: Arrested for alleged homicide - murder first degree premeditated and crimes against person - abuse dead human body in Palm Beach County, Florida on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. 
    read more
    Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Adrian Rangel-barba
    Adrian Rangel-barba: Arrested for alleged felony robbery and drug paraphernalia - use or possess with intent to use in Ada County, Idaho on Sunday, July 30, 2023. 
    read more
    Ada County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Melanie McNally
    Melanie McNally: Arrested for alleged conspire to traffic opium/heroin in Cumberland County, North Carolina on Sunday, July 30, 2023. 
    read more
    Cumberland Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Mark Gonzales
    Mark Gonzales: Arrested for two counts of alleged battery and two counts of alleged burglary in Douglas County, Nevada on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. 
    read more
    Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of David Dover
    David Dover: Arrested for allegedly operating with BAC of .17% or more in Hillsdale County, Michigan on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. 
    read more
    Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jonathan Angle
    Jonathan Angle: Arrested on seven counts of alleged child pornography possession on Monday, July 31, 2023. 
    read more
    Waukesha County Sheriff's Department
  • Published
    13 Images

    Mug shots of the week: July 30-August 5, 2023

    These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of July 30-Aug. 5, 2023.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Mug shots of the week: July 30-August 5, 2023
  • A mugshot of Carlton Howle
  • A mugshot of Cayla Phillips
  • A mugshot of Damien Sawyers
  • A mugshot of Andrew Matthews
  • A mugshot of Ivy Candien
  • A mugshot of Marques Potts
  • A mugshot of Destiny Goodson
  • A mugshot of William Lowe
  • A mugshot of Adrian Rangel-barba
  • A mugshot of Melanie McNally
  • A mugshot of Mark Gonzales
  • A mugshot of David Dover
  • A mugshot of Jonathan Angle
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 13