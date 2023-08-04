Move Back
Mug shots of the week: July 30-August 5, 2023
These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of July 30-Aug. 5, 2023.
- Carlton Howle: Arrested for attempted murder, driving under the influence, burglary, failure to stop for blue light, pointing/presenting firearms at a person, burglary - first degree, discharging firearms into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in Darlington County, South Carolina on Sunday, July 30, 2023.read more
- Cayla Phillips: Arrested for alleged criminal impersonation, drugs general category for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property (conducting involving merchandise) in Hamilton County, Tennessee on Monday, July 31, 2023.read more
- Damien Sawyers: Arrested for alleged auto theft - grand larceny and resisting arrest, obstructing justice by threats or force, etc. in Pulaski County, Virginia on Sunday, July 30, 2023.read more
- Andrew Matthews: Arrest for ten counts of alleged video voyeurism in Jefferson Parish County, Louisiana on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.read more
- Ivy Candien: Arrested for alleged first degree kidnapping and aggravated battery (great bodily harm) (household member) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Monday, July 31, 2023.read more
- Marques Potts: Arrested for alleged murder in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.read more
- Destiny Goodson: Arrested for alleged child neglect - probation violation, two counts of contact by bodily fluids or excrement - probation violation and disorderly conduct - probation violation in Burleigh County, North Dakota on Monday, July 31, 2023.read more
- William Lowe: Arrested for alleged homicide - murder first degree premeditated and crimes against person - abuse dead human body in Palm Beach County, Florida on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.read more
- Adrian Rangel-barba: Arrested for alleged felony robbery and drug paraphernalia - use or possess with intent to use in Ada County, Idaho on Sunday, July 30, 2023.read more
- Melanie McNally: Arrested for alleged conspire to traffic opium/heroin in Cumberland County, North Carolina on Sunday, July 30, 2023.read more
- Mark Gonzales: Arrested for two counts of alleged battery and two counts of alleged burglary in Douglas County, Nevada on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.read more
- David Dover: Arrested for allegedly operating with BAC of .17% or more in Hillsdale County, Michigan on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.read more
- Jonathan Angle: Arrested on seven counts of alleged child pornography possession on Monday, July 31, 2023.read more
