Mug shots of the week: July 23-29, 2023
These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of July 23-29, 2023.
- Saleena Cohen: Arrested for allegedly harboring/aiding a felon and resisting or obstructing an officer in Brown County, Wisconsin on Sunday, July 23, 2023.read more
- Marc Barraza: Arrested for alleged use or possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of battery, criminal damage to property and shoplifting ($250 or less) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.read more
- Bethany Alderman: Arrested on two counts of alleged possession of a Schedule II substance, three counts of alleged possession of new or prescription drug without prescription and one count of alleged possession of paraphernalia in Volusia County, Florida on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.read more
- Brent Dinkins: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.read more
- Macy Regan: (Left) Arrested for alleged felony battery causing bodily harm in Bay County, Florida on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Dixie Stiles: (Right) Arrested for alleged battery - touch or strike - in Bay County, Florida on Thursday, July 27, 2023.read more
- Jessy Noble: Arrested for alleged two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm - dangerous felon, possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked/suspended - 1st offense, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, possession of marijuana, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, inattentive driving, parole violation and hold for other city in Greene County, Missouri on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.read more
- Sheldon Hayward: Arrested for alleged cruelty to animals in Lake County, Florida on Sunday, July 23, 2023.read more
- Jamilee Sheffer: Arrested for alleged possession of opiates/opium narc drugs and certain stimulants, and distribution or possession with intent drug paraphernalia for illegal use in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Monday, July 24, 2023.read more
- Omar Ayala: Arrested on one count of alleged sexual activity with a minor (when the offender was 24 years of age or older and the victim was 16 or 17 years old) in Okeechobee County, Florida on Monday, July 24, 2023.read more
- Caleb Buck King Sulfridge: Arrested for alleged domestic battery_A MIS in Grant County, Indiana on Monday, July 24, 2023.read more
- Christopher Chase: Arrested for alleged murder, aggravated assault and burglary, tampering with evidence and abandonment/concealment of a dead body. Melissa Chase: Arrested for alleged tampering with evidence and abandonment/concealment of a dead body. The mother and son were arrested in Casa Grande, Arizona on Monday, July 24, 2023.read more
