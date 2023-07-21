Move Back
Mug shots of the week: July 16-22, 2023
These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of July 16-22, 2023.
- Lindy Henegar: Arrested for allegedly introducing contraband into a penal facility in Knox County, Tennessee on Monday, July 17, 2023.read more
- David Dewitt: Arrested for alleged third degree assault on a police/probation officer and second degree disorderly conduct in Warren County, Kentucky on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.read more
- Jazmin Paez: Arrested for allegedly soliciting murder and unlawful use of a communications device in Miami-Dade County, Florida on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.read more
- Nicholas Rizzuto: Arrested for alleged felony possession of cocaine in Cumberland County, North Carolina on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.read more
- Michelle Stevens: Arrested for alleged possession of meth, theft - basic theft offense, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia in St. Joseph County, Indiana on Monday, July 17, 2023.read more
- Marquis Goodwine: Arrested for alleged homicide murder dangerous depraved without premeditation in Seminole County, Florida on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.read more
- Harry Conaway: Arrested on 28 criminal charges, including alleged sex offense of a minor, perverted practice, rape second-degree, second-degree assault, sex offense third and fourth-degree, and private place prurient intent in Anne Arundel County, Maryland on Monday, July 17, 2023.read more
- Julio Aleman: Arrested for alleged domestic abuse/assault causing bodily injury/mental illness, fourth degree criminal mischief and two counts of fifth degree theft in Polk County, Iowa on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.read more
- Griselda Chairez: Arrested for alleged burglary (dwelling house), receiving/transferring stolen motor vehicles (first offense) and possession of a controlled substance (Schedules I - III) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.read more
- Phillip Bromley: Arrested for alleged indecent solicitation of a minor, grooming and traveling to meet a minor in McHenry County, Illinois on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.read more
- Justin Crow: Arrested for alleged attempted murder in Howard County, Indiana on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.read more
