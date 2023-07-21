Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    11 Images

    Mug shots of the week: July 16-22, 2023

    These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of July 16-22, 2023.

    Start Slideshow
  • A mugshot of Lindy Henegar
    Lindy Henegar: Arrested for allegedly introducing contraband into a penal facility in Knox County, Tennessee on Monday, July 17, 2023. 
    read more
    Knox County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of David Dewitt
    David Dewitt: Arrested for alleged third degree assault on a police/probation officer and second degree disorderly conduct in Warren County, Kentucky on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. 
    read more
    Warren County Regional Jail
  • A mugshot of Jazmin Paez
    Jazmin Paez: Arrested for allegedly soliciting murder and unlawful use of a communications device in Miami-Dade County, Florida on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. 
    read more
    Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation
  • A mugshot of Nicholas Rizzuto
    Nicholas Rizzuto: Arrested for alleged felony possession of cocaine in Cumberland County, North Carolina on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. 
    read more
    Cumberland Detention Center Active Inmate Search
  • A mugshot of Michelle Stevens
    Michelle Stevens: Arrested for alleged possession of meth, theft - basic theft offense, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia in St. Joseph County, Indiana on Monday, July 17, 2023. 
    read more
    St. Joseph County Police Department
  • A mugshot of Marquis Goodwine
    Marquis Goodwine: Arrested for alleged homicide murder dangerous depraved without premeditation in Seminole County, Florida on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. 
    read more
    Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Harry Conaway
    Harry Conaway: Arrested on 28 criminal charges, including alleged sex offense of a minor, perverted practice, rape second-degree, second-degree assault, sex offense third and fourth-degree, and private place prurient intent in Anne Arundel County, Maryland on Monday, July 17, 2023. 
    read more
    Anne Arundel County Police Department
  • A mugshot of Julio Aleman
    Julio Aleman: Arrested for alleged domestic abuse/assault causing bodily injury/mental illness, fourth degree criminal mischief and two counts of fifth degree theft in Polk County, Iowa on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. 
    read more
    Polk County Inmates
  • A mugshot of Griselda Chairez
    Griselda Chairez: Arrested for alleged burglary (dwelling house), receiving/transferring stolen motor vehicles (first offense) and possession of a controlled substance (Schedules I - III) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. 
    read more
    Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Phillip Bromley
    Phillip Bromley: Arrested for alleged indecent solicitation of a minor, grooming and traveling to meet a minor in McHenry County, Illinois on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. 
    read more
    CPD
  • A mugshot of Justin Crow
    Justin Crow: Arrested for alleged attempted murder in Howard County, Indiana on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. 
    read more
    Howard County Sheriff's Office
  • Published
    11 Images

    Mug shots of the week: July 16-22, 2023

    These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of July 16-22, 2023.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Mug shots of the week: July 16-22, 2023
  • A mugshot of Lindy Henegar
  • A mugshot of David Dewitt
  • A mugshot of Jazmin Paez
  • A mugshot of Nicholas Rizzuto
  • A mugshot of Michelle Stevens
  • A mugshot of Marquis Goodwine
  • A mugshot of Harry Conaway
  • A mugshot of Julio Aleman
  • A mugshot of Griselda Chairez
  • A mugshot of Phillip Bromley
  • A mugshot of Justin Crow
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 11