Mug shots of the week: August 6-12, 2023
These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Aug. 6-12, 2023.
- Renee DiPietro: Arrested for alleged third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and possessing an instrument of crime in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.read more
- Christian Lopez: Arrested for alleged driving under the influence (DUI), cocaine: possession 1st, and possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V in Beaufort County, South Carolina on Monday, August 7, 2023.read more
- Daniel Hernandez: Arrested for alleged failure to appear in Palm Beach County, Florida on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.read more
- Michelle McFarland: Arrested for alleged DUI causing serious bodily injury, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, failure to obey fire department orders and resisting officer without violence (ROWOV) in Seminole County, Florida on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.read more
- Alphonso Pettus Jr.: Arrested for alleged unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (1st Offense), unlawful possession/receipt of controlled substance and traffic - failure to signal in Morgan County, Alabama on Sunday, August 6, 2023.read more
- Vincente Sierra: Arrested for allegedly aiding & abetting robbery in Lancaster County, Nebraska on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.read more
- Maria Barrios Calero: Arrested on three counts of alleged kidnap - engage in human traffic services of person under 18 in Palm Beach County, Florida on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Ricardo Flores: Arrested on two counts of alleged kidnap - engage in human traffic services of person under 18 in Palm Beach County, Florida on Sunday, August 6, 2023.read more
- Felicia Ewoldt: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine first offense - in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.read more
- Michael Williams: Arrested for alleged murder and weapons / possession of weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death, in Aiken County, South Carolina on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.read more
- Brittany McClure: Arrested for alleged sodomy and animal abuse in Wayne County, Michigan on Monday, August 7, 2023.read more
- Edward Saulsberry: Arrested for alleged possession of Schedule 4 LT 4oz, possession of Schedule VI GT 4oz but less than 10lbs and DWI in Poinsett County, Arkansas on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.read more
- Desiree Gutierrez: Arrested for alleged receiving/transferring stolen motor vehicles (1st offense) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, August 10, 2023.read more
- Daron Austin: Arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor - promote film and 10 counts of purchase/possess depiction of minor in sex act - 1st offense in Polk County Iowa on Monday, August 7, 2023.read more
- Sevryn Iamurri: Arrested for alleged second degree domestic assault, resisting officer, driving under suspension and traffic offenses no proof of insurance in Lincoln County, Nebraska on Thursday, August 10, 2023.read more
