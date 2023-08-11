Go Back
    Mug shots of the week: August 6-12, 2023

    These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Aug. 6-12, 2023.

  • A mugshot of Renee DiPietro
    Renee DiPietro: Arrested for alleged third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and possessing an instrument of crime in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
    Montgomery County Office of the District Attorney
  • A mugshot of Christian Lopez
    Christian Lopez: Arrested for alleged driving under the influence (DUI), cocaine: possession 1st, and possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V in Beaufort County, South Carolina on Monday, August 7, 2023.
    Beaufort County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Daniel Hernandez
    Daniel Hernandez: Arrested for alleged failure to appear in Palm Beach County, Florida on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
    Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Michelle McFarland
    Michelle McFarland: Arrested for alleged DUI causing serious bodily injury, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, failure to obey fire department orders and resisting officer without violence (ROWOV) in Seminole County, Florida on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
    Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Alphonso Pettus Jr.
    Alphonso Pettus Jr.: Arrested for alleged unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (1st Offense), unlawful possession/receipt of controlled substance and traffic - failure to signal in Morgan County, Alabama on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
    Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Vincente Sierra
    Vincente Sierra: Arrested for allegedly aiding &amp; abetting robbery in Lancaster County, Nebraska on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
    Lancaster County Department of Corrections
  • Mugshots of Maria Barrios Calero and Ricardo Flores
    Maria Barrios Calero: Arrested on three counts of alleged kidnap - engage in human traffic services of person under 18 in Palm Beach County, Florida on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Ricardo Flores: Arrested on two counts of alleged kidnap - engage in human traffic services of person under 18 in Palm Beach County, Florida on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
    Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Felicia Ewoldt
    Felicia Ewoldt: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine first offense - in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Michael Williams
    Michael Williams: Arrested for alleged murder and weapons / possession of weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death, in Aiken County, South Carolina on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
    Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Brittany McClure
    Brittany McClure: Arrested for alleged sodomy and animal abuse in Wayne County, Michigan on Monday, August 7, 2023.
    WJBK FOX 2
  • A mugshot of Edward Saulsberry
    Edward Saulsberry: Arrested for alleged possession of Schedule 4 LT 4oz, possession of Schedule VI GT 4oz but less than 10lbs and DWI in Poinsett County, Arkansas on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
    Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Desiree Gutierrez
    Desiree Gutierrez: Arrested for alleged receiving/transferring stolen motor vehicles (1st offense) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Daron Austin
    Daron Austin: Arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor - promote film and 10 counts of purchase/possess depiction of minor in sex act - 1st offense in Polk County Iowa on Monday, August 7, 2023.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Sevryn Iamurri
    Sevryn Iamurri: Arrested for alleged second degree domestic assault, resisting officer, driving under suspension and traffic offenses no proof of insurance in Lincoln County, Nebraska on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
    Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department
