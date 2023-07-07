Move Back
Mug shots of the week: July 2-8, 2023
These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of July 2-8, 2023
- Ashley May: Arrested for alleged third-degree burglary, steal/commit felony and possession of controlled substances in the fifth degree in Sherburne County, Minnesota, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.read more
- Iran Payne: Arrested on charges of alleged trespass after forbidden in Tulsa County, Oklahoma Sunday, July 2, 2023.read more
- Varela Natividad: Arrested for alleged battery against a household member in Doña Ana County, New Mexico, Sunday, July 2, 2023.read more
- John Beaman: Arrested for alleged domestic battery in Elmore County, Idaho, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.read more
- Sheria Pooler: Arrested for alleged assault on a law enforcement officer or probation/parole officer — serious injury — and simple assault in Wake County, North Carolina, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.read more
- Dillon Hammontree: Arrested for alleged criminal trespass of premises in Sebastian County, Arkansas, Thursday, July 6, 2023.read more
- Michelle Schaefer: Arrested for alleged probation violation (felony offense) in Graves County, Kentucky, Sunday, July 2, 2023.read more
- David Williams: Arrested for alleged possession of shoplifting gear, theft-take/use/transfer movable property and fifth-degree procure/poss/control by false title/representation as authorized prior conviction of a controlled substance in Dakota County, Minnesota, Monday, July 3, 2023.read more
- Pearlena Hall: Arrested for alleged second-degree burglary, carrying drugs/alcohol into jail and possession of a controlled substance, schedule I/II, in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, Sunday, July 2, 2023.read more
- Brian Fulbright: Arrested for alleged theft of identity, fraud (over $20,000) and forgery, making or altering (over $20,000), in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, Thursday, July 6, 2023.read more
- Ashley Escobar-Ibarra: Arrested for alleged criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit a felony, concealing identity, shoplifting (over $500 but not more than $500) and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer (resisting) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.read more
- Jeffton Delva: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Orange County, Florida, Sunday, July 2, 2023.read more
- Hollie Tompkins: Arrested for alleged speeding, no driver's license, violation of omnibus DWI act and negligent operation in St. Francis County, Arkansas, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.read more
- Trevor Young: Arrested for alleged drug possession (controlled substance without a prescription) and probation violation in Lee County, Florida, Thursday, July 6, 2023.read more
- Morgan Bucher: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance —third of subsequent offense — and possession of drug paraphernalia in Polk County, Iowa, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.read more
- Anthony Knautz: Arrested on four counts of alleged first-degree harassment, two counts of violation of no contact or protective order and one count of child endangerment charges in Polk County, Iowa, Monday, July 3, 2023.read more
- Michael Reyes: Arrested for alleged attempted commercial burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, vandalism ($400 or more), contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstruction/resisting a public/peace officer/emergency med tech in Merced County, California, Monday, July 3, 2023.read more
