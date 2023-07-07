Go Back
  Published
    17 Images

    Mug shots of the week: July 2-8, 2023

    These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of July 2-8, 2023

  • A mugshot of Ashley May
    Ashley May: Arrested for alleged third-degree burglary, steal/commit felony and possession of controlled substances in the fifth degree in Sherburne County, Minnesota, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. 
    Sherburne County Sheriff
  • A mugshot of Iran Payne
    Iran Payne: Arrested on charges of alleged trespass after forbidden in Tulsa County, Oklahoma Sunday, July 2, 2023.  
    Tulsa County Inmate Information Center
  • A mugshot of Varela Natividad
    Varela Natividad: Arrested for alleged battery against a household member in Doña Ana County, New Mexico, Sunday, July 2, 2023. 
    Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of John Beaman
    John Beaman: Arrested for alleged domestic battery in Elmore County, Idaho, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. 
    Elmore County Sheriff
  • A mugshot of Sheria Pooler
    Sheria Pooler: Arrested for alleged assault on a law enforcement officer or probation/parole officer — serious injury — and simple assault in Wake County, North Carolina, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. 
    City-County Bureau of Identification
  • A mugshot of Dillon Hammontree
    Dillon Hammontree: Arrested for alleged criminal trespass of premises in Sebastian County, Arkansas, Thursday, July 6, 2023. 
    Sebastian County Sheriff's Office
  • A mugshot of Michelle Schaefer
    Michelle Schaefer: Arrested for alleged probation violation (felony offense) in Graves County, Kentucky, Sunday, July 2, 2023. 
    Graves County Jail
  • A mugshot of David Williams
    David Williams: Arrested for alleged possession of shoplifting gear, theft-take/use/transfer movable property and fifth-degree procure/poss/control by false title/representation as authorized prior conviction of a controlled substance in Dakota County, Minnesota, Monday, July 3, 2023. 
    Dakota County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Pearlena Hall
    Pearlena Hall: Arrested for alleged second-degree burglary, carrying drugs/alcohol into jail and possession of a controlled substance, schedule I/II, in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, Sunday, July 2, 2023. 
    Tulsa County Inmate Information Center
  • A mugshot of Brian Fulbright
    Brian Fulbright: Arrested for alleged theft of identity, fraud (over $20,000) and forgery, making or altering (over $20,000), in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, Thursday, July 6, 2023. 
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Ashley Escobar-Ibarra
    Ashley Escobar-Ibarra: Arrested for alleged criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit a felony, concealing identity, shoplifting (over $500 but not more than $500) and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer (resisting) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. 
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Jeffton Delva
    Jeffton Delva: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Orange County, Florida, Sunday, July 2, 2023. 
    Orange County Inmate Records Management
  • A mugshot of Hollie Tompkins
    Hollie Tompkins: Arrested for alleged speeding, no driver's license, violation of omnibus DWI act and negligent operation in St. Francis County, Arkansas, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. 
    St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Trevor Young
    Trevor Young: Arrested for alleged drug possession (controlled substance without a prescription) and probation violation in Lee County, Florida, Thursday, July 6, 2023. 
    Lee County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Morgan Bucher
    Morgan Bucher: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance —third of subsequent offense — and possession of drug paraphernalia in Polk County, Iowa, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. 
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Anthony Knautz
    Anthony Knautz: Arrested on four counts of alleged first-degree harassment, two counts of violation of no contact or protective order and one count of child endangerment charges in Polk County, Iowa, Monday, July 3, 2023. 
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Michael Reyes
    Michael Reyes: Arrested for alleged attempted commercial burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, vandalism ($400 or more), contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstruction/resisting a public/peace officer/emergency med tech in Merced County, California, Monday, July 3, 2023. 
    Merced County Sheriff Public Services
