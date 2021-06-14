Mueller Report memo to stay secret for now, according to federal judge

Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson stopped short of ordering the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release the second part of a memo about the Mueller Report written by department lawyers to then-Attorney General William Barr, which argued that there was not enough evidence to prosecute former President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice.

The memo was written by the department’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) after Special Counsel Robert Mueller had submitted his report on the Trump campaign and Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Last month, the DOJ released part of the memo – which was written in March 2019 – but kept its second section secret.

Judge Jackson, of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled that she will give the DOJ time to appeal her previous ruling to produce the redacted portion of the memo.

"While there may be some additional public benefit in revealing the contents of Section II," said Judge Jackson. "the Court will not deny the Department the opportunity to challenge its ruling in order to advance that interest at this time."

The advocacy group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, is suing in an effort to get the memo released in its entirety.

Traditionally the DOJ will not file criminal charges against a sitting president. But the memo by the OLC concluded nonetheless that the Mueller probe did not uncover enough evidence to merit criminally charging Trump.