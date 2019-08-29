MSNBC's O'Donnell retracts Trump-Russia story, apologizes; Florida in Dorian's crosshairs

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day...

MSNBC's O'Donnell retracts unverified Trump-Russia story, makes on-air apology

MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell on Wednesday night retracted a story that directly tied President Trump's finances to Russia and made an on-air apology for running the unverified report. "Last night on this show, I discussed information that wasn't ready for reporting," O'Donnell said. "I repeated statements a single source told me about the president's finances and loan documents with Deutsche Bank. Saying 'if true' -- as I discussed the information -- was simply not good enough. I did not go through the rigorous verification and standards process here at MSNBC before repeating what I heard from my source. Had it gone through that process, I would not have been permitted to report it. I should not have said it on-air or posted it on Twitter. I was wrong to do so." Click here to read more on our top story

High-profile Democrats fail to qualify for primary debates in September

Several struggling Democratic presidential candidates have failed to qualify for the next round of primary debates scheduled in September. Those missing the cut include U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, billionaire climate-change activist Tom Steyer, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and self-help guru Marianne Williamson. To appear on stage in Houston next month, they had to hit 2 percent in at least four approved public opinion polls while securing 130,000 unique donors.

Hours ahead of a midnight Wednesday deadline to qualify, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York announced she was dropping out of the race. In an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Gabbard complained that the Democratic National Committee lacks "transparency" in the debate qualification process. Click on the video above to watch the interview.

Omar hit with FEC complaint, accused of paying alleged lover's travel expenses with campaign funds

The conservative, Virginia-based National Legal and Policy Center filed a complaint against Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Wednesday, alleging that the lawmaker used campaign funds to illegally reimburse her purported paramour for personal travel expenses. The complaint also charges that Omar failed to itemize travel reimbursements as required by the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971 -- and that the travel expenses increased during the same month that Omar's alleged affair with married Washington, D.C., political consultant Tim Mynett, 38, heated up. Omar has denied that she had an affair with Mynett, and her attorneys have dismissed the FEC complaint as a baseless "political ploy."

Dorian takes aim at Florida

Hurricane Dorian moved out over open waters early Thursday after doing limited damage in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, and forecasters warn it could hit Florida over the weekend. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian was expected to strengthen into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it stayed well to the east of the southeastern and central Bahamas over the next two days. The forecast called for the storm to pass near or over the northern Bahamas on Saturday and close in on Florida by Sunday afternoon.

ICYMI: Fox News Exclusive - DHS bars Dem staffers from visiting border facilities after 'rude' and 'disruptive' behavior

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has barred Democratic staffers from the House Oversight Committee from visiting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a planned trip this week after committee staff allegedly were “disruptive” and refused to follow instructions during their last trip, Fox News has learned. Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., had sent his staff to visit border facilities for “oversight inspections” last week and planned to send staff again to view Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and CBP centers.

But sources told Fox News that DHS has revoked access to CBP facilities for the upcoming visit, citing staff behavior that “interfered” with law enforcement operations -- including refusing to leave one site after their scheduled window, skipping some tours and being "rude" to officers. A DHS official said that ICE visits will still be allowed the rest of this week, but with a two-hour time limit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Reward up to $20G offered as search continues for husband-wife murder suspects.

Ohio grandfather with gun stops intruder: 'They picked the wrong house.'

Dave Chappelle's Netflix special sparks 'cancel culture' controversy.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Asian markets sink, US futures give back gains.

Here’s why a majority of millennials are rejected for loans, credit cards.

Toyota recalls 191,000 cars with defective airbags. What drivers need to know.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Mark Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin," tells Fox News' Sean Hannity that most viewers have tuned out the "unpatriotic" news media because its members hate President Trump and treat "half of America" with contempt.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Click here to find out what's on Fox News today.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday morning.

