Border security
Published

Two MS-13 gang members previously deported re-arrested trying to enter US

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
Two members of the Mara-Salvatrucha – or MS-13 – gang were snatched trying to re-enter the United States illegally in Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents patrolling a remote canyon area west of Nogales encountered 30-year-old Joel Santos-Funes after he entered the U.S. from Mexico early Monday morning.

Joel Santos-Funes, 30, was arrested trying to re-enter the U.S. in Arizona.

Agents discovered that Santos-Funes – a Honduran national – was a member of MS-13 gang who had been previously deported after taking his fingerprints.

YUMA, ARIZONA MAYOR DECLARES EMERGENCY OVER MIGRANT SITUATION

The next day, on Tuesday, agents in Casa Grande apprehended 39-year-old Deyly Turcios-Giron, just west of Tucson. Turcios-Giron is also from Honduras.

Deyly Turcios-Giron, a 37-year-old MS-13 member, was arrested trying to re-enter the U.S. illegally.

CBP said both men have extensive immigration violation histories, including a 2013 criminal conviction for drug smuggling against Turcios-Giron.

Officials said the two men will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations.

