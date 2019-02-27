MS-13 members seeking to ‘hit’ NY police officers living in parts of Long Island: report

Members of the MS-13 gang looking to improve their “street credibility” are reportedly aiming to target New York police officers who live in some areas of Long Island.

NYPD 105th Precinct officials issued a word of caution to officers residing in Brentwood, Central Islip and Patchogue about the “threats” as the gang members were apparently caught surveying officers’ homes, the New York Post reported Tuesday, citing an internal memo.

MS-13 CRACKDOWN SEVERELY REDUCES GANG’S VIOLENT CRIMINAL ACTIVITY IN NEW YORK STRONGHOLD

“Intel has been obtained that members of MS13 are looking to ‘hit’ NYPD police officers, specifically in the Brentwood/Central Islip area, as well as possibly Patchogue in order to gain street credibility,” the document reportedly said. “These members are conducting reconnaissance of [member of service] private residences.”

Law enforcement living in the areas were advised to be aware of anything out of the ordinary and to do what they can to switch up their daily habits, according to the Post.

Sgt. Jessica McRorie told Fox News that "out of an abundance of caution an officer safety alert was sent of an unverified threat by MS13 targeting law enforcement officers."

MS-13 was started by Central American immigrants, mainly from El Salvador, in Los Angeles in the 1980s. It has expanded since to include Hondurans, Guatemalans, Mexicans and other Central and South Americans.

MS-13’s motto is “mata, viola, controla” – which means "kill, rape, control," according to Robert Hur, an official with the Justice Department.

Fox News’ Kaitlyn Schallhorn contributed to this report.