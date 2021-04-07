MS-13 gang member caught entering US illegally, Border Patrol announces

U.S. Border Patrol agents in California arrested an alleged MS-13 gang member early Wednesday morning after he had illegally crossed the border into the United States, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced.

An agent from the San Diego sector was searching for "a group of illegal entrants" in a mountainous area around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday when he spotted a half-dozen men "near the border wall," according to CBP.

Upon questioning, all of the men acknowledged that they had illegally entered the U.S. and were arrested, authorities said.

While being processed at a nearby Border Patrol station, agents discovered one of the men was "a documented MS-13 gang member," CBP said.

The man, a 28-year-old El Salvadorian national, and the five others -- three of whom were also from El Salvador, one from Mexico and one from Honduras -- will be sent back to their native countries, the agency said.