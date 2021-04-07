Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

MS-13 gang member caught entering US illegally, Border Patrol announces

The man, a 28-year-old from El Salvador, will be deported, CBP said

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Biden-Harris administration faces growing crisis at borderVideo

Biden-Harris administration faces growing crisis at border

Abandoned boy seen sobbing on video as WH downplays terror suspects' arrests

U.S. Border Patrol agents in California arrested an alleged MS-13 gang member early Wednesday morning after he had illegally crossed the border into the United States, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced.

An agent from the San Diego sector was searching for "a group of illegal entrants" in a mountainous area around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday when he spotted a half-dozen men "near the border wall," according to CBP.

BORDER PATROL RESCUES 2 ABANDONED CHILDREN AT US-MEXICO BORDER, LATEST IN SPATE OF INCIDENTS

A border patrol agent patrols along a construction site for the secondary border fence which follows the length of the primary border fence that separates the United States and Mexico in the San Diego Sector on August 22, 2019 in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A border patrol agent patrols along a construction site for the secondary border fence which follows the length of the primary border fence that separates the United States and Mexico in the San Diego Sector on August 22, 2019 in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Upon questioning, all of the men acknowledged that they had illegally entered the U.S. and were arrested, authorities said.

While being processed at a nearby Border Patrol station, agents discovered one of the men was "a documented MS-13 gang member," CBP said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man, a 28-year-old El Salvadorian national, and the five others -- three of whom were also from El Salvador, one from Mexico and one from Honduras -- will be sent back to their native countries, the agency said.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.

Your Money