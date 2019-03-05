Expand / Collapse search
MS-13 gang member, 5 others arrested in Arizona drug bust, officials say

Katherine Lam
By Katherine Lam | Fox News
A MS-13 gang member and 5 other people are in custody after the DEA finds cocaine, thousands of pills, weapons and cash stashed in Arizona.

An MS-13 gang member and five others were arrested during a massive drug bust in Arizona, officials said.

Jose Gonzalez-Ramos confessed to being a member of the violent gang after he was taken into custody along with Yasary Bejarano, Luis Adrian Gonzalez Perez, Carlos Daniel Pineda Martinez, Jorge Marin Cuevas and John Hernandez Vera, according to officials.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Scottsdale police officers searched four homes in Mesa on Friday and uncovered a stash of weapons, ammunition and body armor, AZFamily.com reported. They also discovered 2 kilograms of cocaine, 1,000 pills believed to be fentanyl and $28,000 in cash.

“The safety and protection of American citizens by targeting drug traffickers, violent gang members and other criminal organizations is our highest priority,” DEA special agent Doug Coleman said.

The six people face several charges, including narcotic drug possession, money laundering, possession of weapons and conducting an illegal enterprise.

