Motocross bike flies into stands at Ohio fairgrounds leaving 7 injured, officials say

Seven people were injured, two seriously, after a motocross bike flew into the stands during an event at an Ohio fairgrounds late Saturday, officials said.

The Tallmadge Fire Department said in a Facebook post the incident occurred around 8:42 p.m. at the Summit County Fairgrounds, located outside of Akron.

A total of seven people were injured, four of whom were transported to area hospitals, according to fire officials. The Tallmadge Police Department told FOX8 that of the four transported to the hospitals, two people were seriously injured.

Video of the event prior to the accident was posted to Facebook by Summit Racing Equipment.

A photo obtained by Cleveland 19 News showed the area where the motorcycle crashed into the stands taped off.

"There was a bike accident and the riders went to the hospital but we are told are ok," Summit County Fair said on Twitter. "A few Spectators we are told had minor injuries."

Summit County Fairgrounds said on Facebook that races continued following the accident.

Fire officials said that incident was "under control," and that the names of the people involved were not being released at the moment.

"Tallmadge Fire would like to thank everyone for their prompt response and recovery in the incident," the agency said.