Mother’s last words to her kids before Mexican cartel slayings revealed

A Mormon teen who walked 14 miles to get help for his siblings who were attacked by Mexican drug cartel gunmen recalled how his mother warned the family to ‘get down’ before she was fatally shot last Monday.

‘Get down right now!’ were the last words from Dawna Langford to her eight children, two of which ended up dying, 13-year-old Devin Langford told ABC News in an interviewed that aired on “World News Tonight” on Sunday.

Devin told the network his mother began to pray as the cartel members, carrying long guns and wearing vests, approached the family.

Once the dust settled, Dawna and two of her boys, Trevor Langford, 11, and Rogan Langford, 2, were dead.

Six other children inside the family’s white Chevy Chevrolet Suburban survived.

Devin ended up ushering his siblings into a hiding spot before walking 6 hours back to the family’s community of LaMora in Sonora, Mexico, where he notified relatives of the bloodshed.

Devin’s dad, David Langford, expressed his heartache.

“So now, it’s my whole life has turned upside down,” he told the network. “Not only have I lost a wife and two children, but I’m having to move the rest of my family with really no place to go at this point.”

