No-prison sentence in fatal DUI case infuriates Mothers Against Drunk Driving chapter

A nonprofit group is outraged over an Idaho judge’s decision this week to give probation and no prison time to a man who killed a 24-year-old mother of two while driving drunk.

Adam Paulson, 42, was convicted of hitting Madeline Duskey with his pickup truck at an intersection in Eagle, Idaho, in November 2017, resulting in her death. Reports said his blood alcohol content was more than twice the state’s legal limit.

An Ada County judge on Monday granted Paulson probation with a suspended 15-year prison sentence, with credit for the 14 months he spent in jail while awaiting trial. Paulson was also required to perform 500 hours of community service and pay child support to Duskey’s children until they are 18 years old.

But Monday’s ruling infuriated the Idaho chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Miren Aburusa, executive director of MADD Idaho, was in court when Paulson’s sentence was handed down. The group has called the ruling “unacceptable.”

“On behalf of the family, their hearts were broken, the life of this young woman has left such a big hole in their hearts, to know that this man was not given any prison time has left them shattered,” Aburusa said.

MADD Idaho said the state’s lawmakers need to impose tougher laws so Monday’s ruling won’t set a precedent. The group pointed out that Paulson had been on probation at the time of the drunk driving incident and to put him back on probation is a “slap in the face,” Boise's KTVB-TV reported.

The group called the judge’s actions reckless and are weighing other options to hold her accountable, the report said.