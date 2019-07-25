Woman, son arrested on drug charges after winning $20G lottery prize

A Florida woman's celebration after winning a $20,000 lottery prize was short-lived after she and her son were arrested Tuesday on drug charges.

Migdalia Cruz, 59, and Luis Correa, 39, were arrested on suspicion of selling heroin within 100 feet of a school and various possession charges, respectively, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Another woman, Dana LaFlamme, 34, was arrested on suspicion of possessing ammunition by a convicted felon and driving with a suspended license.

Cruz had just returned from nearby Orlando, where she and Correa redeemed the $20,000 prize for a winning scratch-off ticket, when deputies arrived at her Deltona home with a search warrant.

Correa was outside holding three bags of drugs, which tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, the statement said.

A search of the home yielded more heroin, prescription pills, ecstasy, cocaine residue and drug paraphernalia, according to authorities.

Correa was held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $36,000 bond. Cruz was released after posting $5,000 bond, while LaFlamme was held without bail.