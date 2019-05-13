Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published

Mother of missing Texas girl heckled after canceled hearing

By JUAN A. LOZANO | Associated Press
This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Dept. shows Darion Vence. Vence, the man who reported 4-year-old Maleah Davis had been abducted from him last weekend was arrested near Houston Saturday, May 11, 2019 in connection with her disappearance and police say they have found blood in his apartment linked to her. (Houston Police Dept. via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Dept. shows Darion Vence. Vence, the man who reported 4-year-old Maleah Davis had been abducted from him last weekend was arrested near Houston Saturday, May 11, 2019 in connection with her disappearance and police say they have found blood in his apartment linked to her. (Houston Police Dept. via AP)

HOUSTON – The mother of a missing 4-year-old Texas girl was heckled outside a courtroom by a group of people who questioned if she had done enough to protect her daughter before her disappearance.

Brittany Bowens, Maleah Davis's mother, was yelled at Monday following a canceled court hearing for Derion Vence, her ex-fiance who's charged in connection with the girl's disappearance.

Outside a Houston courtroom, Quanell X, a community activist and spokesman for Bowens, told reporters that her main concern is finding out what happened to Maleah. He has alleged that Vence might have abused Maleah.

But as Quanell X spoke, he was drowned out by a group, including family members of Maleah's father, who yelled "justice for Maleah" and "murderer."

Vence remains jailed on a charge of tampering with evidence.