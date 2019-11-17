Mother of missing Florida girl Taylor Williams, 5, out of coma after apparent suicide attempt, reports say

The mother of missing Florida 5-year-old Taylor Williams, who was listed in life-threatening condition last week after she allegedly tried to commit suicide, is out of her medically induced coma, according to local reports.

Navy Petty Officer Brianna Williams was scheduled to make her first court appearance last Wednesday afternoon on charges of child neglect and giving false information to investigators but was not there, likely due to her medical condition, First Coast News reported, adding that a relative had confirmed she was out of the coma as of Friday.

A close family friend of hers, who did not want to be identified, said Williams had been on suicide watch as police investigated her daughter’s disappearance, the news agency previously reported. The friend said she overdosed after human remains believed to be her daughter were found last week and when police were on their way to arrest her, the news station added.

An arrest warrant released last Wednesday revealed that Williams allegedly lied to investigators about her daughter’s whereabouts.

The arrest warrant, which cited a neighbor, said the five-year-old was left alone “at least every other day” and that she was last seen in May.

On Tuesday, her mother was charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators after police found the human remains in rural Alabama.

Williams, 27, reported her daughter missing the week before telling investigators she'd disappeared from home overnight, officials said.

According to the arrest warrant, investigators said the neighbor had asked Williams about her daughter’s whereabouts a couple of times and she said her daughter was in Alabama with her grandparents.

The arrest warrant also said Williams told investigators her mother had been taking care of Taylor during the month of October.

Williams’ mother told investigators she did not take care of Taylor this past year, adding that the last time she saw her was in January, according to arrest records.

Court documents also claimed Williams lied about her daughter’s child care.

Williams reportedly told investigators her daughter had been attending day care at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

Williams was assigned to the tactical operations center there in April 2018 and had enlisted in the Navy seven years ago, military officials said.

Williams told investigators that when her work schedule changed, she pulled her daughter from regular day care and instead had been driving her back and forth to Alabama so her mother could take care of her, court documents showed.

“The investigation determined these statements were false,” the arrest warrant said. Investigators said they learned Taylor was attending a different day care in Jacksonville and records revealed the last time she was there was on April 10, 2019.

Investigators said records also revealed the last day of attendance for Taylor at the Naval Air Station day care facility was April 29, 2019.

Williams was booked at a hospital last Tuesday after the an apparent overdose, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, who was not related to the family, said.

In a news release, investigators said search teams had uncovered human remains in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis in Alabama. The identification process was continuing.

“While indications are this may be Taylor Williams, the exact identification of the victim will be made pending some detailed forensic analysis of those remains,” Williams told reporters at a news conference last week.

Taylor Williams was reported missing from her Jacksonville, Fla., home earlier this month. Sheriff Williams said Taylor's mother hasn't spoken with investigators since that day.

He said Williams told police she'd last saw the child in her bed around midnight. She's also said to have asserted that an exterior door was open, and that the girl was gone the next morning.

The sheriff said Taylor Williams' father, who reportedly hadn't seen the child in two years, and her family have been cooperating with the investigation.

