Mother gets one year in jail after infant daughter drowns in basement sewage

A mother whose 11-month-old daughter died last year after falling through a hole in the floor of a Detroit home and then drowning in a basement flooded with sewage has been sentenced to a single year in jail.

Dasiah Jordan, 26, also received four years of probation Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree child abuse and involuntary manslaughter, according to WJBK. Her infant daughter, Ca’Mya Davis, died last July while being watched by homeowner Tonya Desirae Peterson, 28.

“You will suffer for the rest of your life about this, but you shall hopefully learn from this and move on, and hopefully be the best mother [you] can be for the children,” the station quoted a judge as saying to Jordan, who has two other children, ages 10 and 7.

Ca’Mya, Fox News previously reported, found an opening in the floor where a vent would be located and fell into the basement filled with standing sewage and water. Jordan reportedly lived in the home with her daughter rent-free while trying to get back on her feet, and left Ca’Mya with Peterson so she could go to a hair appointment.

Jordan told WJBK at the time that she knew about the hole and how the basement occasionally would flood, but that she would typically cover the hole herself.

"I don't know why it was uncovered or why she was in the room at that moment," Jordan said.

Prosecutors, during court proceedings, said both women were aware of the room’s hazardous conditions. Jordan also said she would usually cover the hole with a Pack ‘n Play crib, WJBK reported.

A medical examiner ultimately ruled that the death was an accidental drowning.

Peterson was sentenced Tuesday to a prison term of 17 months to 15 years on the same convictions as Jordan, the station added.

Fox News' Michael Sinkewicz and Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.