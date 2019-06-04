Expand / Collapse search
Mother, 7-year-old daughter vanish after leaving NYC home, police say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A New York City mother and her 7-year-old daughter have been missing for nearly a week, baffling police who say the woman is not involved in a divorce or custody battle and has no history of lengthy unannounced trips.

Tiffany Hatch, 35, and Joelle Hatch were reported missing on the evening of May 30. The New York City Police Department says the pair was last spotted leaving their residence in the Brooklyn borough’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood around 8:30 p.m.

Information about Joelle Hatch’s father was not immediately available. Investigators told NBC New York the disappearance is out of character for Tiffany Hatch, who is not believed to be involved in any contentious legal disputes related to previous relationships.

Tiffany Hatch, left, and her daughter Joelle were last seen in New York City's Brooklyn borough on May 30. (NYPD)

Joelle Hatch is described as being around 4-foot-5, weighing 65 pounds and was last seen wearing a purple jacket, tan pants and black boots.

Her mother, Tiffany, is described by police as being about 5-foot-7, weighing 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a New York Giants jacket, a black dress and black flip-flop sandals.