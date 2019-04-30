Mother says daughter was bitten more than 25 times at Arizona daycare

An Arizona mother is demanding answers after she said her 15-month-old daughter came home from a daycare facility with multiple bite marks on her body.

Alice Martin says her daughter was fussier than usual after a day at Tucson's Creative Beginnings Preschool about two months ago.

When Martin went to give her a bath later, she noticed the child’s back and shoulders were covered with what appeared to be bite marks.

“At first, I was like, ‘Are those really bite marks?’” Martin told KOLD News 13. “And then, my brain kinda stopped thinking and I started crying. There’s over 25-plus, it’s hard to tell. 25 would be the minimum that the police officer and I discussed."

The Arizona Department of Health Services released a statement to Fox News: "The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) is investigating the incident at Creative Beginnings Daycare and working with law enforcement. The investigation is not completed and ADHS cannot comment on pending investigations."

Martin told KOLD News 13 she is worried that if no action is taken, then what happened to her daughter could happen to another child.

“It’s been two months with, as far as I know, no repercussions, and there’s very unlikely to be any for the daycare,” Martin said.

Creative Beginnings Preschool declined to comment when contacted by Fox News.