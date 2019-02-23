Mother, son get life sentences for killing witness after receiving unredacted court docs

A mother and son convicted of killing a witness in a Denver marijuana shop robbery case -- whom they were able to identify through unredacted court paperwork mistakenly sent to all parties involved -- were sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

Terance Black, 28, and his mother Tina Black, 52, were convicted in an Arapahoe County court of first-degree murder in the death of David Henderson.

Prosecutors said the Blacks learned Henderson was cooperating with authorities when the court sent out unredacted affidavits that linked the Blacks to the robbery to people involved in the case and then arranged to kill him, FOX 31 Denver reported.

"In some ways, this was a perfect storm of different events that took place. There were a number of affidavits on a number of cases that were sent out, but they were sent to a number of people who would never dream of trying to murder the witnesses against them. It just happened to reach the group willing to do it in this case," 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said.

Henderson was a witness in a marijuana dispensary robbery that occurred in August 2016. He was found fatally shot Oct. 12, 2016, outside his home in Denver. The mother and son initially threatened Henderson before killing him, Brauchler said.

"[The Blacks] initially made some threats, came to him, there was a gun put in his face, threatened if he would continue to cooperate, it would result in the loss of his life. That had a profound effect on him, but not so much that it overwhelmed his sense of duty and righteousness. He moved forward and died as a result," Brauchler said.