Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Homicide
Published
Last Update 22 mins ago

Mother, 3 young children found fatally stabbed inside Georgia apartment, police say

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A 29-year-old mother and three young children were found fatally stabbed Wednesday night inside an apartment in Columbus, Ga., according to a report.

The youngest child was an infant and the oldest was 3 years old, WTVM-TV of Columbus reported.

CALIFORNIA MAN ARRESTED AFTER BOY, 5, STRUCK IN THE HEAD WITH BULLET

The mother was identified as Jerriciah Spellman, the report said.

The circumstances leading to the deaths were not immediately clear but the bodies were found on a mattress inside the apartment, police told the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There was no immediate indication that a suspect had been identified in connection with the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.