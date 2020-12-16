There are crimes that grab your attention -- and 2020 was filled with them, despite the coronavirus keeping many people closer to home for most of the year.

Here are five of the most stunning crime stories of 2020:

Truck performs crazy U-turn into oncoming traffic on the highway

You have to see this one to believe it.

A truck driver in the United Kingdom was jailed for six months and banned from driving for more than a year after being caught on video pulling off this brazen U-turn in January.

Footage released by Staffordshire Police showed the truck driving down the wrong way of an exit ramp to a highway before pulling into the path of oncoming traffic and taking off.

"Imagine this on your morning commute," police tweeted. "Thankfully, no one was injured."

Walmart shopper’s quick thinking helps police catch suspect

A Georgia man was praised in February for helping police apprehend a shoplifting suspect in a Walmart parking lot.

Video released by the Peachtree City Police Department showed the Good Samaritan appearing to time the exact moment the fleeing suspect would run past his grocery cart – before pushing it into the individual’s path.

The suspect stumbled over the cart and was taken into custody by officers. One officer pats the unnamed do-gooder on the shoulder as others help pick up items that fell out of his cart.

The suspect eventually was charged with felony shoplifting and obstruction – but Peachtree City law enforcement also issued a warning for the public in a Facebook post: "While we are eternally grateful for this citizen's quick thinking and impeccable timing, we never encourage anybody to intervene in a police situation."

A frozen – and grim – discovery

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested in May after allegedly keeping her dead grandmother in a freezer for 15 years so her family could continue collecting her Social Security checks.

The grandmother, Glenora Reckord Delahay, died in March 2004 in Ardmore, about 10 miles northwest of Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. She was 97.

The granddaughter, 61-year-old Cynthia Carolyn Black, allegedly told police she kept Glenora's corpse because the family needed the money.

Police found the remains inside a Warrington Township home in 2019 and Black was charged with abuse of a corpse, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

New species enters Bass Pro Shops aquarium

A Louisiana man was arrested in June after being seen in a viral video swimming inside an aquarium at a Bass Pro Shops store.

Kevin Wise’s swim among the fishes was part of a TikTok stunt, KSLA reported at the time.

"I said that if I got 2,000 likes I would jump in the tank," Wise said, according to the station. "I got way more than that and didn’t want to be a liar."

Bossier City Police took the 26-year-old into custody after he eventually returned to the store and charged him with simple criminal damage to property, a misdemeanor.

Woman leaves trail of booze and broken glass at supermarket

This aisle needed a big cleanup.

A woman was captured on video smashing bottles of wines and spirits inside an Aldi supermarket in Britain in November.

Local reports said around 500 bottles of alcohol were ruined – causing about $130,000 in damages.

One video taken at the scene reportedly showed the woman slipping and falling on the broken glass. Police arrested her and she was taken to a hospital to be treated for a hand injury.

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio, Bradford Betz, Stephen Sorace and Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.