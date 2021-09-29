Colorado woman accused of having affair with Barry Morphew arrested for trespassing at family's former home

The Colorado woman accused of having an affair with Barry Morphew, who is charged with the murder of his wife Suzanne whose body has never been found, was arrested for trespassing after allegedly visiting Morphew’s former home and removing a package from its doorstep, officials said.

Shoshona L. Darke, 51, from Salida, Colorado, was identified as the woman seen in surveillance footage Monday entering a property on Puma Path, just south of County Road 225, which is marked no trespassing. The current residents contacted the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office after observing the woman approach their home via a long driveway leading to the front door and remove a package.

"Investigators reviewed several different home security recordings and verified the information provided by the homeowner," Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said in a statement. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Darke on Tuesday.

She was arrested in the Maysville area later Tuesday without incident. Darke was then transported to the Chaffee County Detention Center, where she was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, which is a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Darke is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. local time Wednesday before Colorado’s 11th Judicial District Judge Patrick William Murphy, who is the same judge handling Morphew’s case, Fox 21 reported. Darke was previously accused of having an affair with Barry Morphew.

According to a 131-page arrest affidavit released last week, Darke was interviewed by the sheriff’s office in December 2020, a day after receiving an anonymous tip that she was in an intimate relationship with Barry Morphew. Darke denied being in a romantic relationship with Morphew, but footage obtained by the FBI showed his truck going back and forth from Darke’s residence, often after staying the night, KMGH-TV reported

State investigators confirmed the two checked into a hotel in Colorado Springs before Valentine’s Day this year, the affidavit says. It’s unclear whether the relationship began before or after Suzanne vanished.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing by a neighbor on May 10, 2020, which was Mother’s Day.

In the days before her disappearance, she sent Barry a text saying she was "done, let’s handle this civilly," according to the arrest affidavit. Investigators said that after Barry Morphew realized he could not control Suzanne's insistence on leaving him "he resorted to something he has done his entire life — hunt and control Suzanne like he had hunted and controlled animals."

During a preliminary hearing in August, prosecutors alleged Morphew, an avid hunter and outdoorsman killed his wife the day before Mother’s Day before he left for work in the Denver area the next morning.

The arrest affidavit says he refused to take a polygraph test in the days after his wife was reported missing and did not initially tell investigators that he went out of his way as he left for work that morning, driving toward the place where his wife's bicycle helmet was eventually found.

Barry Morphew put the couple’s three-bedroom house in Maysville, Colorado for sale in October 2020. It sold in March 2021 for about $1.6 million. He was eventually charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to influence a public servant. His initial arrest did not come until May 5, 2021, nearly one year after his wife was reported missing, KIRO reported.

He has pleaded not guilty and was released from the Chaffe County jail last week after posting a $500,000 cash bond. Footage broadcast by local outlets showed him walking out of jail with his two daughters. Investigators previously said that Suzanne Morphew was having an affair for two years with a man named Jeff Libler, whom she had attended high school with in Indiana.

