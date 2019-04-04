Mormons repeal ban on baptisms for children of gay parents

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will now give baptisms and blessings to children of parents who are in the LGBTQ community.

Church President Dallin H. Oaks made the surprise announcement Thursday during the morning session of the church's 189th Annual General Conference. President Russel M. Nelson, who took over in January of last year, told attendees the flurry of policy changes over the past year, of which this was the biggest, were inspired by revelation.

"The very positive policies announced this morning should help affected families. In addition, our members' efforts to show more understanding, compassion and love should increase respect and understanding among all people of good will," the church wrote in a statement. "We want to reduce the hate and contention so common today."

The faith widely known as the Mormon church reversed a 2015 rule that made gay marriage a sin worthy of expulsion and banned baptisms for children of gay parents until the age of 18, which received widespread backlash from the LGBTQ community and their allies.

The Church maintains its doctrinal opposition to gay marriage and still considers same-sex relationships to be a "serious transgression."

"Instead, the immoral conduct in heterosexual or homosexual relationships will be treated in the same way," the statement reads.

Today's news marks the first time the church has released information from a leadership session.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.