More than a dozen businesses fined for flouting NYC’s vaccine mandate

So far, 14 businesses — out of 27,500 inspected — have been hit with fines by the city for disobeying new vaccination rules.

The $1,000 fines doled out so far come as another 6,760 businesses were warned about failing to enforce the city’s mandate, which requires patrons produce proof of vaccination to enter places like restaurants, bars, museums, and theaters.

The city declined to identify the violators.

City businesses that disregard the mandate face a warning, followed by a $1,000 fine for a first offense, $2,000 for the second, and $5,000 for each additional violation.

Enforcement of the mandate began Sept. 13, after a weeks-long public service announcement campaign.

Just days later, three Texas tourists allegedly attacked a restaurant hostess who’d asked for proof of vaccination or questioned the legitimacy of the trio’s documents. The tourists, who denied the allegations, were arrested.

The enforcement stats come as a new website touted a list of 61 businesses it promises "will not enforce vaccination mandates," an effort the city slammed as dangerous.

"We are trying not to get people sick around here," a city spokesman said, in reference to the site, whose address The Post is withholding.

But the site creator, who gave his name only as Josh, defended the effort.

"For those who are unvaccinated or don’t have identification, the businesses on that website are the only places they can go out to eat with their family," said Josh, who launched the site with his wife.

"Is it dangerous for these businesses to be up there?" he asked. "Yes, it is. And we all understand that reality. We are basically handling over a list saying, these are the businesses in New York City that are not compliant."

"It’s really not about money for most of these businesses," Josh added. "They’re there for a fight. I don’t think they worry about it. They don’t want to deny anybody service for any reason."

A spokesman for de Blasio, Mitch Schwartz, said in a statement: "It’s odd and disappointing that some people are crowd-sourcing ways to make New York City less safe from COVID-19. The vast majority of businesses have made a smooth transition to the Key to NYC, and we’ll continue taking action against those who haven’t. Thanks for the tip."

