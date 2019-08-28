More than 90 cats rescued from Tennessee home that operated as ‘cat sanctuary’

More than 90 cats have been rescued from a Tennessee home that had operated as a “cat sanctuary,” according to nonprofit Animal Rescue Corps.

The organization responded to a house in Morris Chapel, which is in West Tennesse, on Wednesday and found the cats, which officials said were seriously ill.

Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday writing that the home previously operated as a "cat sanctuary.”

“The owner/operator asked for help after illness and unfortunate circumstances left them unable to provide the necessary care,” the post said.

Fish from a tank were also removed from the home.

Veterinarians were on scene examining the animals and providing any immediate treatment necessary.

The Facebook post said several cats are “suffering from respiratory and eye infections, parasites; as well as other medical conditions.”

Two cats suffered from a broken leg and one need an emergency blood transfusion, ARC public information officer, Michael Cunningham, told Fox News, adding that the cat is now recovering.

All the animals have been surrendered and were brought to the nonprofit’s Rescue Operations Center in Lebanon, Tenn., which is about 30 miles east of Nashville. Cunningham said the cats’ owner willingly gave up custody of the animals.

Once the animals undergo medical treatments and get vaccinations they will be handed over to the organizations "placement parners,"which are rescue groups across the U.S., and then they will be put up for adoption, Cunningham said, adding that he expects that will happen within the next ten to 30 days.